Dennis Miller Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What’s Dennis Miller’s Net Worth?

Dennis Miller is an American stand-up comic, discuss present host, actor, commentator and persona who has a internet value of $100 million. Dennis Miller is understood for his work as a solid member on “Saturday Night time Stay” from 1985 to 1991, and for his subsequent discuss reveals on HBO, CNBC, and the radio channel Westwood One. Moreover, Miller has change into infamous for his neoconservative views and his appearances on Fox Information.

Early Life and Schooling



Dennis Miller was born on November 3, 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was raised within the suburb of Citadel Shannon. He’s of Scottish ancestry, and has 4 siblings. Miller’s dad and mom divorced when he was younger, leaving him to be raised by his dietitian mom Norma. He went to Saint Anne Faculty, the place he performed basketball and served because the supervisor of the Catholic Youth Group basketball workforce. As a teen, Miller attended Keystone Oaks Excessive Faculty, and established a popularity for being humorous. In his senior yr, he labored on the college newspaper and served on the scholar council. For his increased training, Miller enrolled at Level Park College, and graduated in 1976 with a level in journalism.

Early Profession

Unable to search out journalism work after school, Miller took a number of odd jobs, together with as a deli clerk, janitor, ice cream scooper, and florist supply man. Following these stints, he labored at Level Park’s Recreation Room, the place he managed the bowling alley, video video games, and air-hockey league. In 1979, after watching Robin Williams carry out comedy on HBO, Miller lastly determined to observe his dream of turning into a stand-up comedian.

Miller started his comedy profession acting at open-mic nights in Pittsburgh, Citadel Shannon, and Oakland. Throughout this time, he lived with no automotive or a lot cash. Ultimately, he saved sufficient cash to maneuver to New York Metropolis, the place he lived in a tiny bunker-like house. Miller earned recognition within the Huge Apple after a joke he submitted to a Playboy journal contest ended up tying for second place, successful him $500. He gained even better consideration performing within the New York Laff-Off Contest, drawing the curiosity of expertise brokers.

Success

Within the early 80s, Miller returned to Pittsburgh and made a transition to tv. He appeared on KDKA-TV, and starred in comedy segments on the syndicated program “Night Journal.” In 1983, Miller grew to become the host of the Saturday-morning newsmagazine present “Punchline.” After befriending Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld at Pittsburgh comedy golf equipment, Miller relocated to Los Angeles.

In LA, Miller made his debut on the Improv. He additionally competed on “Star Search,” in the end dropping to fellow comic Sinbad. In 1985, Miller made his first look on “Late Night time with David Letterman.”

“Saturday Night time Stay”

Miller had his breakthrough in 1985, when he was observed by Lorne Michaels on the Comedy Retailer in Los Angeles. He subsequently auditioned for “Saturday Night time Stay,” and received a spot within the solid. On the present, Miller succeeded Christopher Visitor as the brand new Weekend Replace anchor. He grew to become recognized for his snarky supply, primped hair, and excessive-pitched chortle. Along with his work on Weekend Replace, Miller appeared in varied sketches, and performed the recurring characters of Koko and Steve. Moreover, he did movie star impressions of George Harrison, Nathaniel Crosby, and Gary Hart. Miller left “Saturday Night time Stay” in 1991.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Pictures

Following his departure from “Saturday Night time Stay,” Miller hosted plenty of discuss reveals and did sports activities and information commentary. His first present, “The Dennis Miller Present,” ran for seven months in 1992. He had higher success internet hosting “Dennis Miller Stay” on HBO, which ran for 215 episodes from 1994 to 2002. Throughout this time, in 2000, he grew to become a coloration commentator on ABC’s “Monday Night time Soccer,” for which many viewers criticized his overly comedic commentary.

In January of 2004, Miller started internet hosting one other present, merely referred to as “Dennis Miller,” on CNBC. The hour-lengthy politics-oriented program featured a chimpanzee “marketing consultant” named Ellie, who was quickly changed by a smaller chimp named Mo. The present additionally featured interviews about present occasions and panel discussions protecting varied areas of curiosity in politics. Frequent panelists included Gloria Allred, David Horowitz, Lawrence O’Donnell, Harry Shearer, and Ed Schultz. Brazenly professional-George W. Bush, the scores of “Dennis Miller” shortly declined because the president’s approval score dropped. The present was in the end canceled in Might of 2005. Two years later, Miller started internet hosting the three-hour discuss radio program “The Dennis Miller Present” on Westwood One, which ran by means of 2015. In 2020, Miller grew to become the host of the half-hour program “Dennis Miller + One” on RT America.

Different Media Appearances

Through the years, Miller has made appearances on quite a few tv packages. He has appeared on “Boston Public,” “The Norm Present,” “Hannity & Colmes,” “SportsCenter,” and varied late evening discuss reveals, and hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in 1995 and 1996. Miller additionally briefly hosted the sport reveals “Grand Slam” and “Amne$ia.” Moreover, he has appeared in a wide range of movies, together with “Madhouse,” “Disclosure,” “The Net,” “Bordello of Blood,” “Homicide at 1600,” “Joe Grime,” and “The Marketing campaign.”

Private Life and Political Views



Dennis has been married to Canadian former mannequin Carolyn Espley since 1988. They’ve two sons.

Dennis’ youthful brother Jimmy Miller is without doubt one of the most profitable leisure managers in Hollywood. Jimmy is a founding accomplice in Gold/Miller which represents comedic actors similar to Judd Apatow, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell.

Regardless of being thought of a staunch liberal throughout his early profession, Miller started moved to neoconservatism within the 2000s. He was one of many few celebrities to help George W. Bush and the battle in Iraq, and has made quite a few xenophobic and anti-scientific feedback as a commentator on Fox Information. Within the 2012 Republican major, Miller endorsed Herman Cain, and within the 2016 presidential election, supported the Orange One.

Actual Property

Dennis and Carolyn are secretly fairly the property moguls with a number of extraordinarily spectacular actual property property of their portfolio, primarily within the Santa Barbara space.

In 1993 Dennis and his spouse paid an undisclosed quantity for a virtually 4-acre property in Montecito, California. They listed the house on the market in 2010 for $17.5 million. They in the end offered the property in 2015 for $11.5 million.

They nonetheless personal the property throughout the road from the beforehand talked about mansion. They tried to promote this home in 2013 for $5 million however didn’t discover a purchaser and nonetheless personal the house as we speak.

For over a decade they owned a unique 4+ acre in Montecito. They offered this property in November 2020 for a thoughts-numbing $49 million. It was quickly revealed that the consumers of the house had been none apart from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

In 2003 they paid $11.75 million for a beachfront residence a couple of minutes south of Montecito within the tiny movie star enclave of Carpinteria. They listed this residence on the market in 2015 for $22.5 million, in the end accepting $19 million in March, 2015. The client on the time was Lynda.com founder Lynda Weinman. Lynda offered this home in 2020 for just below $24 million.