Denver Zoo rhino plays keyboard on his 12th birthday, internet says ‘give him an Emmy already’

A rhino on the Denver Zoo celebrated his birthday by taking part in a keyboard and the video of it making rounds on the internet. Taking to Instagram, the Colorado attraction shared a video that featured Bandhu, a better one-horned rhino, exhibiting off his musical expertise on his 12th birthday.

“Our resident male better one-horned rhino turns 12 right this moment! It could be his birthday, however Bandhu wished to deal with you all to a particular track he wrote all by himself. Utilizing his prehensile lip to compose a tune is simply one of many some ways we will use enrichment to mentally and bodily stimulate the birthday boy”, the zoo wrote, sharing the now-viral video.

Watch the video right here:

The video delighted many on the internet and has been considered over 22,000 instances. Check out a few of the reactions right here:

rhino reactions

Again and again, movies of animal, taking part in musical devices have gone viral on social media impressing many.

Again in 2020, Russian guitarist Marsel Gilmanov was seen performing a duet with his cat who performed the piano. The feline was seen utilizing its entrance paws to press the keys of the devices.


