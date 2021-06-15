Denver Zoo rhino plays keyboard on his 12th birthday, internet says ‘give him an Emmy already’



A rhino on the Denver Zoo celebrated his birthday by taking part in a keyboard and the video of it making rounds on the internet. Taking to Instagram, the Colorado attraction shared a video that featured Bandhu, a better one-horned rhino, exhibiting off his musical expertise on his 12th birthday.

“Our resident male better one-horned rhino turns 12 right this moment! It could be his birthday, however Bandhu wished to deal with you all to a particular track he wrote all by himself. Utilizing his prehensile lip to compose a tune is simply one of many some ways we will use enrichment to mentally and bodily stimulate the birthday boy”, the zoo wrote, sharing the now-viral video.

Watch the video right here:

The video delighted many on the internet and has been considered over 22,000 instances. Check out a few of the reactions right here:

Again and again, movies of animal, taking part in musical devices have gone viral on social media impressing many.

Again in 2020, Russian guitarist Marsel Gilmanov was seen performing a duet with his cat who performed the piano. The feline was seen utilizing its entrance paws to press the keys of the devices.