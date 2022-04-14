Denver’s cashless bond system being ‘abused,’ citizens are ‘suffering,’ former DA says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Denver’s cashless bond and bail reforms have led to an increase in crime in the city that is hurting citizens, a former district attorney told Gadget Clock.

Colorado City Magistrates allow the issuance of personal recognition bonds, which allow defendants to be released without paying cash or other security, unless they promise to appear in court. The current district attorney’s office said in 2021 that it would agree to more PR bonds and reduce further cash bonds, a local ABC associate reported.

“This PR bond system is being abused,” Mitch Morris, a fellow at the Common Sense Institute, told Gadget Clock. “It is being misused by those who are getting bonds, it is being misused by the magistrates who are issuing PR bonds.”

“People in the states of Denver and Colorado are suffering as a result of what they are doing,” added Morrissey, who served as Denver’s elected district attorney from 2005-2017. He said many suspects do not return to court as required.

Colorado suspect killed in gunfight with police, K-9 killed

Denver Property crime increased by about 27% in 2021, car theft by about 61% and theft by about 32%, according to the report Denver Post . Reported violent crime increased by about 6%.

“What’s happening is that these people are re-offending at a very high rate,” Morrissey told Gadget Clock. “Four of them in the last two years [violent] Criminals have killed people in Denver. “

“They got PR bonds or $ 1 bonds, and they went straight out and killed people,” he continued. “It’s a big problem.”

Advocates argue that bonds in need of cash or property affect the poor disproportionately by allowing rich people to pay their way.

Carolyn Tyler, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Beth, said: “Protecting the public is our highest priority and our attorneys present evidence to judges and magistrates in court every day, prosecuting criminal cases and fighting for the protection of those who need to be there.” The statement said. “The judges decide the bonds.”

He said some crimes are on the rise due to a variety of factors ranging from epidemics to mental health to gun access.

More than two-thirds of the nearly 1,300 suspects arrested in Denver on drug charges were issued PR bonds, according to a local ABC-approved investigation. Less than half of those who received PR bonds failed to appear in court in the future.

In addition to extending PR bonds, a March report by the Common Sense Institute found that other reforms contributed to the wave of crime, including a reduction in penalties for motor vehicle theft in 2014 and a 2019 law criminalizing drug possession up to 4 grams. Including fentanyl.

Morrissey, a Democrat, urged Denver to review reforms over the past few years.

“Denver needs to go back now and adjust that practice to bail reform and PR bonds for almost everyone,” Morrissey said. “Look at how that practice is affecting the rise of property crime and violent crime in Denver.”

Morrissey also recommended increasing transparency for Colorado crime statistics.

“It’s very difficult to collect them, and I think citizens need to know what’s going on in their community,” Morrissey said.

The Common Sense Institute survey reports that “existing data is not well-known, disseminated, difficult to obtain and not readily available for timely analysis by the public or policy makers.”

The court in Denver could not be reached immediately.

Update: This story has been updated to include a response from McCann’s office.