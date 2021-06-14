DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 for 53 Teacher and other Posts, Apply Online @deoraipur.com

DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification is launched for Teacher and other Posts. Examine utility course of, instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and other particulars right here.

DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021: District Schooling Officer, Raipur has launched a recruitment to the put up of Lecturer, Teacher, Assistant Teacher, Laboratory Assistant, Head Teacher, Laptop Teacher, Train Teacher, Librarian, Assistant Grade Bhrtya & Chowkidar. candidates can apply to the posts by means of the prescribed format on or earlier than 24 June 2021.

Vital Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 24 June 2021

DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Lecturer – The candidate will need to have a second division commencement diploma with B.Ed. Diploma.

Assistant Teacher – The candidate should be larger secondary handed with 50% Marks with D.Ed. Or D.L.Ed.

Head Teacher – The candidate should be a second division commencement diploma and D.Ed. Or D.L.Ed.

Laptop Teacher – Larger Schooling Examination Handed or DP.Ed. Or B.P.Ed. Together with commencement.

Train Teacher – 1 Submit

Librarian- The candidate will need to have handed Commencement and B.Lib.

Accountant – Larger Secondary Handed; DCA/PGDCA handed with 8000 Melancholy per hour.

Assistant Grade – The candidate will need to have handed senior secondary from a acknowledged Board.

Bhrtya/Chowkidar -The candidate should be 8th handed.

Obtain DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Online Utility Hyperlink

Official web site

The way to apply for DEO Raipur Recruitment 2021?

candidates can apply to the put up by means of on-line mode on or earlier than 24 June 2021. After submitting the net utility, the candidates can take a printout of the appliance for future reference. The hyperlink to the notification will be accessed by clicking on the above hyperlink.

