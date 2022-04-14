Department of Education to evaluate ‘equity’ when awarding grants across the country



The Department of Education has released a document outlining its plans to increase “equity” in U.S. schools.

The 19-page report explains the Department of Education’s plan to implement President Biden’s “Executive Order on the Progress of Ethnic Equity and Assistance for Underdeveloped Communities through the Federal Government.” The President’s administration has been given the strategic responsibility of achieving fair results through the intervention of the federal government in institutions deemed biased.

“As we enter a new era of potential for our nation, education must be at the forefront of our recovery, restructuring and resilience efforts,” the department wrote in the report. “To meet this potential, our country’s education system must consider and address the long-standing inequalities that students from disadvantaged communities face in accessing equal educational opportunities.”

The department said it would evaluate how state and local governments and other agencies plan to integrate equity into their grant proposals. The department provides millions of grants nationwide.

“To this end, the department seeks to amend its regulations on the selection criteria used to evaluate applications submitted to a grant competition to allow non-federal peer reviewers to evaluate how an applicant integrates equity into its proposed project,” the department wrote.

The report said funds would be redistributed to schools teaching low-income and ethnic minority students.

“Community Colleges, State Regional Universities, and HBCUs, TCUs, and MSIs, mainly Black Institutions (PBIs), HSIs, AANAPISIs, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-Serving Institutions (ANNHs), and Native Nonitinbr Some of the inclusive colleges serve disproportionately low-income students and students of color, but typically earn less per student than a four-year flagship institution. “

Applications for government student loans will also be simplified, the department said. Citing college dropouts, the department is streamlining the FAFSA system to prevent “intimidation.”

For greater racial representation, the Department of Education will begin “collecting information on race, ethnicity and gender for first-time FAFSA applicants and eliminating drug conviction questions.”

Additionally, the government will expand funding for PEL grants, claiming that they are a key method for low-income students to go to university.

However, the department noted that “college prices have continued to rise and prices have continued to decline. The president has committed to doubling the maximum pay grants.”

The Department of Education will use an “equity dashboard” program to inform them about their decision making. This “dashboard” will also serve as a “single source of truth” for government officials.

“Dashboard is meant […] Provide a ‘single source of truth’ with statistically appropriate, simple language explanations to the department and other stakeholders, “the department wrote.

After more than a year of review, more than 90 federal agencies, including all major cabinet departments, are releasing their “equity action plans” on Thursday.

Education efforts in hundreds of strategies and commitments Biden administration Announced Thursday. They are the product of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden just hours after taking office aimed at supporting underdeveloped communities across ethnic equity and the federal government.