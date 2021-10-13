Department of Posts launches new digital postal life insurance bond, easy to pay

Both Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) policy bonds are available in ‘electronic form’. Policy holders can easily download the digital copy of the policy bond on their mobile phones.

The Department of Posts on Tuesday released the digital version of the Postal Life Insurance Policy – EPLI Bond. After this, subscribers will now have access to the policy through DigiLocker. The Department of Dock informed that with the help of DigiLocker, EPLI bonds will enable quick settlement of the claims of the people. Now, all old and new postal life insurance customers will be able to download a digital copy of their policy bond from DigiLocker.

Pay with ease: In this regard, the Department of Posts said in a statement that, “By logging into DigiLocker securely, policy holders can download a digital copy of the policy bond on their mobile phones. Both Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) policy bonds are available in ‘electronic form’. With this, policy holders will also be able to make payments through mobile easily. It is worth noting that it has been developed by the National E-Operations Division under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity).

The Department of Posts said that if the holder has multiple postal and rural postal life insurance policies like Whole Life Assurance, Convertible Whole Life Assurance, Child Policy, Couple Suraksha (in PLI), Endowment Assurance, Anticipated Endowment Assurance and Gram Priya, then by the Department of Posts The policy bond can be downloaded immediately after it is issued.

Digital copy will be considered valid: Inaugurating the EPLI bond, Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Posts said that this is the department’s first integration with DigiLocker. The EPLI bond will be available in association with DigiLocker. This digital copy will be considered valid. The ePLI Bond can be used as proof of any changes required in the policy document. Now if the holder has to get the work done like change of address and enrollment done, then there will be no need to keep a physical copy for this.

Life Insurance Scheme: Let us tell you that the Life Insurance Scheme of the Government of India is the oldest insurance scheme in the country. It is also sold by the post office with its basic work. In India, it was started in the British Raj on 1 February 1884 as Postal Life Insurance (PLI).