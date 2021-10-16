department of telecom slaps fine on rupess 3050 crore on airtel vil but bharti airtel will go to court

The Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 crore on Vodafone Idea and Rs 1,050 crore on Bharti Airtel based on a five-year-old recommendation of regulator TRAI. A source, while sharing the contents of the demand notices given to the companies on Thursday, said that the DoT has given telecom operators three weeks to pay the fine.

When contacted, a Bharti Airtel spokesperson said, “We are deeply disappointed by the arbitrary and unreasonable demand for a new operator based on the 2016 TRAI recommendations regarding provisions for Point of Interconnection. These allegations are baseless.” He said, “Bharti Airtel takes pride in maintaining high standards of compliance and always abides by the law of the land. We will challenge the demand and pursue the legal options available to us.

There was no immediate comment from Vodafone Idea. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in October 2016 recommended a total fine of Rs 3,050 crore on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for denying inter-connectivity to Reliance Jio.

The regulator had at that time not recommended cancellation of the telecom license, saying it could cause a lot of inconvenience to the consumer.

TRAI’s recommendation came on the complaint of Reliance Jio. Jio had said that more than 75 per cent of calls were not being received on its network as sufficient number of interfaces (POIs) were not being issued. The Digital Communications Commission, the apex decision-making body of the Department of Telecommunications, had approved this fine in July 2019.

Sensex breaks more than 500 points in early trade, Nifty below 17,500Major stock indices Sensex fell over 500 points in early trade on Friday, led by losses in key stocks like HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid continued selling by foreign funds and a weak trend in global markets. During this period, the 30-share Sensex was down by 500.67 points or 0.85 per cent at 58,625.69.

Similarly, the Nifty fell 150.40 points or 0.85 per cent to 17,467.75. The biggest fall of two percent in the Sensex was in Maruti. Apart from this, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were also among the losers. On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, M&M and Dr Reddy’s were trading with gains.