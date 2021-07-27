Deported Veterans Long to Return From Exile. Some Will Get the Chance.

ROSARITO, Mexico – Alex Murillo leads a busy life in the Mexican town of Rosarito, a 40-minute drive from the US border near Tijuana. By day, he works in a call center, talking cheerfully and caring to retirees across the United States about their health insurance. After work, he stuffs crampons, flags and other equipment in a sports bag and walks up to the coach of a team of young footballers whose players credit him for developing their skills in the game. American sport.

But Mr Murillo, 43, has no desire to stay in Rosarito, where he has lived for nearly a decade. In fact, he doesn’t feel like he belongs in Mexico at all, a country he left as a child.

Home, for him, is in Phoenix, where he grew up, enlisted in the Navy, had four children – and then got into trouble. He was deported two days before Christmas in 2011, after serving time for carrying several hundred pounds of marijuana.

Mr. Murillo is one of hundreds of immigrant veterans who have been returned for life to their country of birth as a result of crimes, sometimes minor, they committed after their military service.