Deposit money once in this scheme of LIC and get pension for life, know everything about it

One of the schemes of LIC is Saral Pension Plan, in which one-time deposit of lump sum amount can be availed for lifelong pension plan. It is a non-linked, non-participating, single premium, individual immediate annuity plan. It can be bought alone or with husband and wife.

What is LIC Saral Pension Plan?

LIC’s Saral Pension Plan is considered a good pension plan. Once you deposit money in this plan, you start getting pension from the same month itself. This is a single premium pension plan, in which one time premium has to be paid at the time of taking the policy. On the death of the policyholder, the entire amount is returned to the nominee in the policy. The most important thing about this pension is that as much as the pension is received in the first month, the pension continues till the end.

Policy can be taken in two options

In Single Life, the policy remains in the name of only one person. As long as the pensioners are alive, they will continue to get pension. After his death, the remaining policy amount is returned to the nominee. The second option is joint life, in which both the lifetimes are covered. As long as the primary pensioners are alive, they will continue to get pension. After his death, his spouse will continue to get pension for life. If both of them die then the remaining amount is given to the nominee.

They can get benefit

To take advantage of this scheme, the minimum age of the policy holder should be 40 years and the maximum age should be 80 years. Another special feature of this policy is that it can be surrendered anytime after six months of its inception. Apart from this, you are also given the option that you can take pension every month, every three months, every 6 months and 12 months. On this basis the amount of your pension is determined.

How much will you get pension?

In LIC’s Saral Pension Plan, you have to first decide when you want to take pension. The premium amount is decided on the basis of the four options given in this. If you want pension every month then you have to take minimum pension of 1000 rupees, three months 3000 rupees, 6 months 6000 rupees and 12 months 12000 rupees minimum pension, there is no maximum limit. For example, if you are 40 years old and you have paid a single premium of Rs 10 lakh, then you will start getting Rs 50250 annually which will be available for life.

Loan can also be taken

You can withdraw the money deposited in Saral Pension Yojana by surrendering the account after six months. But if you want to take a loan there, then the option of taking a loan is also given under this scheme. You can apply for the loan after 6 months from the start of the scheme.