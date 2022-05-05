Depp v. Heard trial: Heard describes disturbing sexual assault allegations against Depp



Amber Hard Detailed harassment allegations against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp At the witness stand on Thursday at Fairfax, Virginia The courtroom.

On Thursday, Hard described an alleged sexual harassment that took place in 2015, the first year of their marriage, during a three-day fight between the couple in Australia. Hard alleges that when she came to Australia to reunite with her husband without seeing him after their marriage, Depp accused her of cheating with co-star Eddie Redmine, which led to the fight.

She broke down in tears as she testified, saying at one point, “I don’t want to do that.”

“At some point he’s on top of me,” he told the judges on the second day of the incessant fight. “I’m looking into her eyes, and I can’t see her anymore.… It wasn’t her. It was black. I’ve never been so scared in my life.”

There are allegations that Depp tore his nightgown; He was dragged naked across a piece of broken glass on the ground; And repeatedly punched him. The next thing he said was that it was bent over the bar leaving something on his chest and inside him.

“I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone,” he told the jury. He said he looked around and saw all the broken glass on the floor.

“I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken,” he said, thinking he thought, “Please God, I hope it’s not broken.”

He then complained that he went to a bathroom, vomited and then took two sleeping pills. When he woke up, Depp was writing on the wall with blood from his finger which he was accused of hurting through the herd with a bottle of alcohol.

Hard’s lawyer, Elaine Bradhoft, later asked him what Depp had said during the alleged sexual harassment.

“I’ll kill you, F-King.” He repeatedly told me, “Hard told the judges.

Bradhoft also showed Hard a picture of a bottle of wine, and Hard became excited. The actress said she did not recognize the bottle she used until Defense returned a photo a few days before it was filmed. Although he did not see the hard bottle that he allegedly used, he said he could tell by the size of it.

Johnny Depp lost a piece of his finger during the infamous fight, alleging that he threatened to carve out Herd’s face.

“She has a bottle in her hand and she threw it at me,” he said. “At some point, he had a broken bottle on my face, part of my neck, on my jaw and he told me he would carve my face.”

Hard claims that her ex-husband abused her during the fight.

Depp smiled more than once during his testimony. The actor has also accused Hard of physical and mental abuse.

A spokesman for Depp said in a statement on Thursday that Hard had “directly provided his live performance” in the test.

“While Ms. Hard’s stories continue to grow into new and useful narratives, Mr. Depp’s memoirs have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since his first complaint,” the spokesman said. “His truth – the truth – is the same regardless of the environment in which it is presented. The impending cross-examination of Mr. Depp’s team will tell the most, and of course the many misconceptions that Miss Hard has tried to point out. Go. “

Depp Hard, 58, is suing for অপ 50 million for a 2018 op-ed that he wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has claimed that the allegations of abuse were a widespread “deception” to promote his film “Aquaman” and to punish him for leaving. Heard sued Depp for $ 100 million, accusing him and his former lawyer of conspiring to tarnish his reputation in multiple smear campaigns.