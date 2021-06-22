Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Lal Deputy Commandant of Bihar Rajesh Kumar Martyr Leather I Naxal Encounter I died a Naxal

In Latehar, Jharkhand, security forces on Tuesday clashed with an armed group of the Naxalite outfit Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP). A Naxalite was killed in an encounter in Salaiya forest in Nawagadh panchayat in the vicinity of the police station. Meanwhile, Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar was seriously injured in Jharkhand Jaguar. He was airlifted from Latehar to Medica Hospital in Ranchi. By then, however, it was too late. Brave officers were martyred in clashes with Naxals.According to the information received, the police officers had received a tip-off that a group of Naxalites was coming together to carry out some incidents in the Salai forest. Security forces then launched a raid in the forest. The Naxals opened fire when they saw security personnel in the Salaya forest. In response, security forces opened fire. After two hours of firing, the Naxals took advantage of the forest and fled, seeing the security forces getting heavier.

Read also: – Naxalite Praduman Sharma, reward of Rs 25 lakh, arrested, more than 90 cases registered in Bihar-Jharkhand



Lal Rajesh Kumar of Bihar was martyred in an encounter with Naxals

During the search operation, security forces found several weapons and items belonging to Naxalites. Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said a Naxalite of the JJMP squad was killed in the encounter. At the same time, Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar, who was taking action against the Naxals, was martyred in the encounter. Rajesh Kumar was a resident of Lal Darwaza in Munger district of Bihar.

READ Also Rajasthan News: Unique theft case in Bhilwara Chatra News: TSPC Sub-Zonal Commander Arrested with Weapons

Chief Minister Hemant expressed grief over the martyrdom of Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar was shot twice in a clash with Naxals. Even so, he did not give up. He was rushed to Latehar where he was airlifted to Ranchi after first aid. However, doctors at Ranchi declared him dead. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed grief over the martyrdom of Jharkhand Jaguar Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar. The Chief Minister said that may God grant peace to the soul of the brave martyr and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the grief.