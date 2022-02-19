World

Deputy saves teen from oncoming car, video shows: ‘Instincts kicked in’

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Deputy saves teen from oncoming car, video shows: ‘Instincts kicked in’
Written by admin
Deputy saves teen from oncoming car, video shows: ‘Instincts kicked in’

Deputy saves teen from oncoming car, video shows: ‘Instincts kicked in’

DeputySavesTeenpacercountysheriffsoffice

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A deputy in California is being praised for potentially saving a teen’s life when the pair were nearly hit by a passing motorist.

Deputy Stanislav Semenuk of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office had stopped his car along a road in Granite Bay upon seeing a teenager who was reported to be going through a mental health crisis. But seconds after getting out of the car and approaching the teenager, Semenuk saw something out of the corner of his eye.

“I just looked off to my right and saw a car coming over the hill, and they were going pretty fast,” Semenuk recalled.

It was at that moment Semenuk knew he had to act without hesitation.

“Instincts kicked in,” he said.

Video taken by a helicopter hovering above shows Semenuk grabbing the teenager by the shoulders and pulling them out of the street. The approaching vehicle then drives straight through the spot where they had been standing just moments earlier.

“Just grabbed the kid jumped out of the roadway, and that was that,” Semenuk said.

Semenuk said he hoped the heart-pulsing moment would help the teen open up.

“I just talked to the individual and said, ‘Hey, did you see what just happened? Like, we both almost just got killed.’”

But the teenager only showed “indifference” and said “I don’t care,” according to Semenuk.

Luckily, the deputy had back up: his K9 Ronin.

“[The teen was] able to look at Ronin, and we started talking … bonded over that, over the dog. ‘This is my little buddy. Imagine how horrible he would feel if I died, and imagine how horrible your parents would feel if you died. So, that’s what I’m here for, to prevent that from happening,’” Semenuk said. 

Semenuk feels fortunate to be able to help, but he told Nexstar’s KTXL he was just doing his job.

“This incident just happened to have my pilots up above, and they were able to capture it, and the agency was able to give that to you guys, and you can bring that to the community,” he said. “But cops across the country do this on a nightly basis, and no one ever sees it.”

The driver involved was found and cited for driving on a suspended license.

#Deputy #saves #teen #oncoming #car #video #shows #Instincts #kicked

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Yair Lapid Won’t Be Israel’s Next Leader. But He’s the Power Behind the Throne.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment