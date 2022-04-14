Derek Carr gets 3-year extension from Raiders



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In a season of turmoil, Derek Carr has done his best. So the Las Vegas Riders have extended the three-year contract of the experienced quarterback.

The মূল্য 121.5 million extension, a person with knowledge of the deal, told The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

Despite all the problems with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach John Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 ahead before losing to Cincinnati in the post-season.

“I just wanted to be a rider again and I told my agent (Tim Younger), I said, ‘I’m either going to be a rider or I’m going to play golf.’ I don’t want to play anywhere else, “Carr told a news conference on Wednesday. “How much this place means to me.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Carr said it meant a lot to him to form the deal so that the team could keep key elements around him for a long time while creating “a championship team”.

“We’ve confirmed that guys like Chandler (Jones), Davante (Adams), optimistic Hunter (Rainfro) and Foster (Moreau) and those guys can be here,” Carr said, referring to the long-term quarterback at AFC. . “The last time I signed my contract, my best friend (Khalil Mac) was gone and I was already in a heartbreaking situation. And I didn’t want that to ever happen again.

“It was an opportunity for me to prove to the team, to the organization, to our fans that the way we’re going to build so we can all come together and have real continuity, there’s really something to be made.”

Carr, 31, an eight-year veteran, was entering the final year of his contract, valued at about $ 19.8 million base salary. The deal was worth 125 125 million for five years, making him the richest man in the NFL when he signed in 2017.

He said he told his agent he was willing to end his contract if it was not extended.

“At the end of the day I want to be a rider and I’m crazy enough to go there for a year, especially with the boys around me. I said I would take that opportunity,” he said. “Thanks, it’s going to be four more. Hopefully, we can make it and I can finish it and do what I was supposed to do nine years ago, and that is to win a championship.”

The new contract makes him consistent with experienced starting quarterbacks throughout the league.

When healthy, Carr had starters with riders almost all the time and made three pro bowls.

Carr’s career-high and franchise-record in 2021 was 4,804 passing yards and was the only quarterback in the league to finish in the top five in both passing yards and completion percentage (68.4).

There are franchise records for car passing yards (31,700), passing touchdowns (193), games with multiple-touchdown passes (59), games with a pass rate of at least 100 points (44) and 300-yard passing competitions (31).

At a meeting of owners last month, new Riders coach Josh McDaniels seems to have emphasized the importance of finding money for cars. He confirmed this in a prepared statement on Wednesday

“Derek Carr has been the leader of this franchise for a long time and we are thrilled to be able to take that relationship forward,” McDaniels said. “He’s a great example of someone who always puts the team first, and we appreciate his willingness to carry on as we lead on and off the field. It’s clear how much Derek cares about the organization, his teammates and the win. Looking forward to the opportunity to work with him later. “

Expanding Carr is the latest step in a busy offseason. Carr will add All-Pro Adams to his receiving group in a trade with Green Bay and add a standout pass to Rasher Jones as a free agent.