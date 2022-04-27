Derek Chauvin seeking new trial for George Floyd death



Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, is seeking a new trial.

In an 82-page summary filed Monday, Chauvin’s attorney, William Moharman, argued that it was impossible for his client to find a fair trial amid the tense environment surrounding the trial in Minneapolis and the pre-trial campaign.

He said media coverage of the case had “glorified Floyd and demonized Shavin.”

George Floyd’s Death: Former Minneapolis Police Officers Convicted of Infringing Floyd’s Rights

Moharman further argued that the jury was concerned for the safety of them and their loved ones and for the possible impact if Chauvin was released. Floyd’s death was followed by widespread protests across the country and riots in many cities, sometimes leading to violent clashes between law enforcement and protesters, and the city was “ready for riots” when Chauvin was released.

“Jury No. 87 said he was’ nervous’ because it was a high-profile case and Minneapolis’ exploded after the incident,” Briefy said. “Jury 28 has stated that ‘the decision of the jury may have far-reaching implications, the reaction of the general public,’ and ‘knowing that the public, the general public, is paying attention to the decision and, in my opinion, there is more pressure to correct it.”

Moharman further argued that the judges were not separated during the trial because of the tension surrounding the police killing of Dante Wright at the Brooklyn Center near Minnesota.

Chauvin’s legal team also argued that the trial should have been moved out of Henepin County. He was finally convicted in April 2021 and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to federal charges for depriving Floyd of his civil rights.

On Tuesday, a Henapin County judge said he would not allow the upcoming proceedings to be live-streamed.