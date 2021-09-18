Derek Jeter Delivers at Hall of Fame Induction

Cooperstone, NY – The echoes last forever, but the real thing – that dazzling sound of collective praise – rarely returns. Players are not rock stars; They can’t give performances decades before their prime, can’t call again and again, the same roar they earned long ago.

So it was that Derek Jeter began his Hall of Fame speech on Wednesday by commenting on the rhythmic chants that were once a part of his everyday life. D-rack J-ter! D-rack J-ter! He heard that here again, from the hills beyond the Clark Sports Center, before concluding his career.

“I forgot how cool that feels,” Jeter said, and later, he speculated that he hadn’t heard such a tribute in the five years since a championship team reunion at Yankee Stadium. He’s Now the CEO of the Miami Marlins, and Fans Aren’t Happy for the CEO