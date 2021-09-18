Derek Jeter Delivers at Hall of Fame Induction
Cooperstone, NY – The echoes last forever, but the real thing – that dazzling sound of collective praise – rarely returns. Players are not rock stars; They can’t give performances decades before their prime, can’t call again and again, the same roar they earned long ago.
So it was that Derek Jeter began his Hall of Fame speech on Wednesday by commenting on the rhythmic chants that were once a part of his everyday life. D-rack J-ter! D-rack J-ter! He heard that here again, from the hills beyond the Clark Sports Center, before concluding his career.
“I forgot how cool that feels,” Jeter said, and later, he speculated that he hadn’t heard such a tribute in the five years since a championship team reunion at Yankee Stadium. He’s Now the CEO of the Miami Marlins, and Fans Aren’t Happy for the CEO
“It’s polite,” said Jeter. “It’s a special feeling, and you miss it when you don’t hear it anymore.”
Cooperstown has been eagerly waiting for this day for years. As the “heartbeat of the Yankees dynasty”, as noted in his Hall of Fame plaque, Jeter expected his speech to attract more visitors than the record 80,000 that Tony Gwynn and Cal Ripken had in 2007. Congratulations to Junior. Then the coronavirus intervened, canceling last year’s celebrations and pushing this year until after Labor Day.
There was no parade down Main Street, no special party at the Plaque Gallery. The Hall of Fame estimated that 20,000 fans gathered on Wednesday to see Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller. At the final ceremony, in 2019 for Mariano Rivera, Mike Musina, Roy Halladay and others, about 55,000 performed.
But the rain stopped on Wednesday, leaving the village drenched after about an hour, and the celebrations came to a halt after Jeter’s speech. And for many Jeter loyalists, like John Ramos of Wyckoff, NJ, it was a day they simply won’t miss.
Ramos, 40, brought his sons – Matthew, 9, and Kyle, 7 – to watch his favorite player reach the pinnacle of the game. Ramos attended Jeter’s final game in 2014, and brought his mother to Yankee Stadium three years later, when the team retired from No.
“It was the final touch, coming here,” Ramos said in a coffee shop Wednesday morning. “He came in when I was in high school, and I watched him grow as I grew up—leading, holding, and just being a role model.”
The boys, Ramos acknowledged, only know Jeter as a player through online highlights. But the aura of the captain, the aura of a man who batted thousands of times more than anyone else in Yankee history, transcends generations.
“They look at her the same way we looked at Babe Ruth when we were little,” Ramos said.
Jeter is, in fact, now an inner-circle Hall of Famer, as are many of the people who sat behind him on stage: Ken Griffey Jr., Ricky Henderson, Pedro Martinez, Reggie Jackson. Hall reflected this in the prices at his gift shop Tuesday, when a Jeter-autographed baseball was marked down to $899. A fan could bundle up autographed balls from Walker ($249), Rhine Sandberg ($229), Jack Morris ($199) and Simmons ($149) and still have the budget for a good dinner.
In the gallery, Jeter’s plaque will be side by side with Rivera, an appropriate quirk shared by some other former teammates, including Greg Maddux and Tom Glavin, who dazzled on the mound for the brave. Of course, Jeter’s Yankees beat those teams twice in the World Series, effectively swiping a dynasty out of Atlanta in the 1990s.
Jeter won five championships in all, one less than Michael Jordan — who sat behind Jeter’s family on Wednesday with Patrick Ewing — but the most in baseball during his career. He was also joined at the event by friends from title teams such as Tino Martínez, Jorge Posada and CC Sabathia. And Jeter said he welcomed the demands of longtime Yankees owner, George Steinbrenner, who died in 2010.
Jeter said in his speech, “He will push you, he will challenge you, and sometimes he will publicly embarrass you, but he did it to bring out the best in me.” “He wanted to know if I had what it took to play and eventually lead the Yankees. I was able to achieve success because we had a shared mindset: the only thing that mattered was winning. I had one goal during my career, and that was to win more than everyone else. We did.”
Jeter, talking about his days in his grandmother’s backyard in West Milford, NJ, said it was Dave Winfield, who sat on his left shoulder on Wednesday. He recalled awe-inspiring moments early in his career — sitting at an awards dinner with Jackie’s widow, Rachel Robinson; Getting a tap on the shoulder from Hank Aaron in an All-Star Game.
“I realized it’s more than a game,” Jeter said. “The greatest people and players in this sport, the Hall of Fame family, they’re watching, so I wanted their approval. Throughout my career, I wanted to make Mrs. Robinson proud, I wanted to make Hank Aaron proud, I wanted to make you all behind me proud – not proud of the stats, but of how I played the game.”
The day was filled with gloom as 10 Hall of Famers have died since the last induction ceremony. Johnny Bench narrated a video tribute, but could not appear as he had contracted COVID-19.
“Thankfully, he’s been vaccinated,” Joe Toure told the crowd, “which should help a lot.”
Thirty-one Hall of Famers showed up for the ceremony, including Fergie Jenkins, the only Canadian-born Hall of Famer, until Walker joined them. Walker also became the first Hall of Famer to play for the Colorado Rockies – and the first to wear a Sponge Bob SquarePants lapel pin for his speech, matching the shirt he was wearing in January 2020, when he learned he had Made it on 10th and final ballot.
Walker lent that shirt to the Hall of Fame for his display case, but he gave the museum one of his gold gloves—with seven, he had plenty. He earned over $100 million in his career, but his first paycheck as a free agent from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, in 1984 made him feel the richest.
“That $1,500 US was about two Grand Canadians at the time,” Walker said, “and I felt like I had just won the lottery.”
Donald Fehr, the former executive director of the players’ union, spoke for Miller, his former predecessor who died in 2012 and whose family did not attend, honoring his wishes. Miller’s mother was a high school principal, Fehr said, and Miller was like a teacher to the players, educating them on issues and then following their lead.
“They respected him a lot and trusted him completely,” Fehr said. “He was her boy.”
Simmons, a star catcher from 1968 to 1988 who was selected through a veterans committee, said he woke up on Wednesday with the same spirit he had before Game 7 of the 1982 World Series for Milwaukee. The Brewers lost that night to Simmons’ first team, the St. Louis Cardinals, but Simmons was speaking this time with the delivery and scholarship of a hit college professor.
Simmons, 72, concluded with words from the Beatles for his wife and high school sweetheart, Marianne.
“And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you get,” Simmons said. “Peace and love, sweetheart. We finally get here.”
