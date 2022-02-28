Derek Jeter leaves post as Miami Marlins’ CEO, shareholder



Derek Jeter talks about spending more money on the Miami Marlins contract in the offseason, finding ways to fight, and continuing to build for the future.

His focus – or Marlins’ focus – has apparently changed since then.

And now, Hall of Fame Player has left the company, both as its CEO and shareholder.

The Jeter 4 1/2 announced an astonishing departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after a mostly failed year that did not come close to his success as a player for the New York Yankees. Jeter had the Marlins’ fourth-lowest baseball record in all four seasons, only to reach the playoffs in 2020 when more than half of MLB’s 30 teams qualified for the epidemic-hit year.

“Through hard work, trust and accountability, we’ve changed every aspect of the franchise, redesigned the staff and developed long-term strategic plans for success,” Jeter, 47, said in a statement published through PR Newswire. Marlins. “That said, the future of the franchise is different than what I signed up to lead.”

It was not immediately clear what this meant, although Jeter – who is not physically close to the team on a daily basis – had previously stated that he had trouble keeping up with the Marlins to win.

“We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions as we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise,” Merlin chief executive Bruce Sherman said in another statement released through a public relations firm and not the team itself. .

In the short term, it seems likely that the leadership role will be more Kim Ng – the general manager whom Jeter brought to Miami in 2020 and made her the first female GM in a major professional game in North America.

Jeter became the CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 – and the first Black CEO of baseball – when Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Laurier.

Jeter, a five-time World Series champion in his playing career, spent a full time with the Yankees from 1995-2014, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Miami has scored 218-327 in its four seasons, ending the epidemic-short 2020 season with a record of only 31-29 wins. In the full season under Jeter, the Marlins went 63-98, 57-105 and 67-95 in the game.

Although the Yankees are among the top spenders in baseball, Miami was 27th out of 30 teams with a salary of $ 61 million last year. Jeter said in October that he was optimistic that this would change, as the Marlins’ revenue stream had improved over the past year or so, given a new local television deal and a new naming rights deal for the team’s ballpark.

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas, clubhouse leader, praised Jeter’s honesty.

“Derek was a great mentor to me and helped me become a leader.” Rojas tweeted. “That’s what leaders do.”

Jeter, a shortstop in his playing career, was a 14-time All-Star and 1996 AL Rookie of the Year. His 3,465 hits are still sixth-best on the all-time list of baseball after Pete Rose, Tie Cobb, Hank Aaron, Stan Musial and Tris Speakers.

And when the day of the game was over, the desire to run the team became clear. Jeter was part of a group that won the right to buy the Marlins in August 2017, a 2 1.2 billion deal that became official almost two months later. Jeter had a 4% stake in the purchase, coming on board as CEO to oversee baseball operations.

He said he was proud to put his “name and reputation” on the line in an effort to rebuild the Marlins. Jeter’s departure comes as Major League Baseball and its players begin working on a regular season starting March 31 and a Monday deadline to rescue a 162-game schedule, the talk being – ridiculously – shared by the Louis Cardinals with the Marlins St. at spring training home.

“My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players and the larger Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home,” Jetter said. “The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am grateful and grateful to be a part of this team.”

Just before the MLB lockout began, Jetter was instrumental in signing former Marlins all-star outfielder Avisil Garcia on a four-year, $ 53 million contract in December. The Marlins locked up right-hander Sandy Alcantara on a five-year, $ 56 million contract and brought Rojas back on a two-year, $ 10 million contract.

Garcia was Marlins’ last big splash before the lockout began. Jeter said he went to breakfast with Garcia when the team was deciding whether to move forward because he wanted the outfielder to personally convince him that he wanted to be part of the Marlins plan.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of people in my life and I think I’m a good judge of character when someone is telling me the truth or not, and you can see in his eyes that he was excited about the prospect to come here,” Jeter said that day at the signing announcement. After sharing the stage with. “Whatever you want to hear.”

He spoke at length about Marilyn’s hopes for the future.

About three months later, that future no longer includes Jeter.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I thank Derek for his service to the Marlins, the Miami community and the game.” “Derek is a winner on and off the field … a pillar of our game and we look forward to his future contribution to baseball.”