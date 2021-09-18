Derek Jeter Was a Hall of Fame Shortstop, Through and Through

Yet for all of that, the Yankees won such a resounding victory that Jeter played exactly one home game throughout his career, with the team ending in postseason contention: that final game in 2014.

“I pride myself on being consistent, and when a play needed to be made, I felt like I was going to make it,” Jeter said on a conference call with reporters last week. “And I would argue that my teammates had confidence in me to pretend as well. So I don’t really put much into it, because I don’t think that much success as a team is possible if you had someone who was so bad defensively. “

Jeter played shortstop as his father Charles played there at Fisk University in Nashville. Charles coached Derek in Little League, and also played his son at second and third base. A brief escape from the infield did not go well.

Jeter said, “I remember being very young and telling my father that I thought playing outfield was easier, and he put me in the outfield, hit me some fly balls and I wasn’t good enough.” ” “So that was the end of the outfield experiment.”

Jeter remained shortstop and only shortstop until the very end. He remained there in his first full professional season with Class A Greensboro in 1993, when he made 56 errors. He stayed there in 2004, when Alex Rodriguez – the American League’s Gold Glove Award-winning shortstop – joined the Yankees and finished third. Jeter broke his ankle diving in the 2012 playoffs, costing him most of the following season, but he returned to the field at age 40 to play 140 games.

“Derek, I think, was the most confident player I’ve ever been,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone, a former third baseman who played with the Jeters in 2003. “The guy who just said: ‘Give me the ball,’ always wanted the ball, and just played the game with a ton of confidence. It didn’t mean he was the best, necessarily, but I felt like doing what he did.” There was an inherent, genuine confidence in him, and that helped make him even better than him.”

