Derek Stingley Jr amped to get started with Texans, why he models his game after Pro Football Hall of Famer



The Houston Texans picked cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night to strengthen their secondary, which is 27th at the approved point and 31st at the approved yard.

Stingley was a standout cornerback for LSU. He was a unanimous All-American in his New Year when he had six interceptions and 39 tackles. He then played only 10 games between 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus epidemic and Lis Frank injury. But when he was on the field, the quarterbacks avoided him.

The new rookie defender told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview that he was ready to start work once the Texans chose him. He added that he wanted to let Texan fans know that he was going to give his all.

“I want them to know that I am dedicated. I will always try my best, honestly,” he said.

Stingley said he knew he had to take his game to the next level but there was no player he said he was looking forward to with 1-on-1.

“Everyone is fine so I can bring my A game to the next level whenever I go against someone. I’m really looking forward to going against everyone,” he said.

A few weeks before the draft, Stingley said he modeled his game after former Washington and Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey. He told Gadget Clock Digital that he sees himself in Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I really think we have the same physique. He was fast enough to run with the fastest and strong enough to deal with the big guys. He was also capable of matchup and he played both at one point in his career. , ”He said. “It translates to ball skills. Whenever he had a chance to get his hands on the ball, most of the time he picked it up. He knew how to get it back to the last zone. I saw some similarities between it.”

Stingley comes from a football playing family.

His grandfather, Daryl Stingley, suffered a devastating blow while a member of the New England Patriots. He broke his fourth and fifth cervical vertebrae during a pre-season game in 1978 when he was hit by Oakland Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum. He spent the rest of his life as a quadriplegic.

His father, Derek Stingley, was an Arena Football League player for most of his career. He had a cup of coffee with the New York Jets in 1999.

Stingley Jr. told reporters after the draft that he did not think of injuries during the game.

“Whenever I’m playing there, you don’t want to play because of the injury or the fear, because if you’re there, something could happen,” he said. “Really, I go out there and just play, have fun and do what I do.”

Stingley Jr. was part of a Mad Rabbit documentary that chronicles his journey from playing high school football to college and professionals. Her family and former trainers have talked about Stingley growing up and becoming a sensitive person at such a young age.

“My son wanted to be an NFL player and the stars have lined up to the point where he will have a chance now,” Stingley Sr. said in the Mad Rabbit documentary. “It’s a parent’s dream to see their child fulfill your childhood dream and he’s doing it. First, second, third, fourth, whatever. He’s playing in the NFL. That’s what we wanted and expected.” Is coming. “

He told Gadget Clock Digital that he was “absolutely” getting the next Texan tattoo.