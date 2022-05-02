DeSantis accuses Disney of cozying up to CCP, making ‘a fortune’ without mentioning atrocities



The rift between Florida Governor Ron Descentis and Disney continued when the governor denounced the company for its profits from its relationship with Communist China without condemning its human rights abuses, and warned that the country was partially “flexing muscles” in the Western Hemisphere. Because of President Biden’s “full” leadership.

“Disney has done a lot to partner with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and has really made a fortune there by not peeking at any of their atrocities,” Desantis said at a news conference Monday announcing 30 million to protect Manati.

“I think China is the number one geopolitical threat this country faces,” he said. “I think we need to have a strong alliance with the Japanese, the South Koreans. I think India needs to be in our orbit to test China’s influence around the world, but especially when you start talking about the Western Hemisphere, that’s a big problem. Not in South America, you see their muscles flexing in the Caribbean. ”

“So, we have to be realistic here and realize that China is a threat. I think you, for decades, the ruling elites in this country have basically tried their best to uplift China. It destroyed our industrial base, “said the governor.

The Walt Disney Company has used its voice to campaign against Descent’s parental rights law. The new law bans Florida School From instructing employees or third parties in the classroom on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade.

Despite their activism in the Parental Rights Bill, Disney has been criticized for remaining silent about the ongoing Uighur Muslim genocide in China – even making films there.

In addition, DeSantis signed into law last month a Walt Disney World contract that allowed the theme park to operate on its own for a decade.

Dissentis continues to say that Chinese President Xi Jinping is “tougher” than any Chinese leader, which makes the country more hostile to the United States and its allies.

“This is an unfavorable regime and their influence in our hemisphere is not in the best interests of the United States,” he said.

The governor also fired a shot at Biden and his “fruitful” leadership against the CCP.

Asked about how the United States could improve its image on the world stage, Desantis said: “It’s sad, but we have a Flandering president, no leadership at the moment. That’s the reality, I hope it wouldn’t be. But none of us There are those who are clearly not capable of practicing the kind of leadership on the world stage that would engender confidence in our allies and instill fear in our opponents. “

The governor said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was the result of a “projection of American weakness.” “[Putin] He wouldn’t have done it if he hadn’t considered Biden a pushover. “

Disney did not immediately respond to a request from Gadget Clock Digital for comment.