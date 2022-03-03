DeSantis asks students in viral clip to take off masks, stop the ‘Covid theater’: ‘This is ridiculous’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In a clip that went viral on social media, Florida Gov. Ron Descentis told a group of high school students to take off their masks and stop engaging in “covid theater.”

“You don’t have to wear those masks,” the Florida Republican, one of the nation’s most outspoken governors against masks and the vaccine mandate, told students at the University of South Florida as he took to the stage to speak Wednesday. .

The Florida Senate has confirmed the surgeon general who opposes the school mask mandate

“Please remove them,” continued Desantis. “Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We have to close this coveted theater. So if you want to wear it, okay, it’s ridiculous.”

The clip received an immediate response from conservatives on Twitter who praised the governor’s stance on the mask.

“This is awesome,” tweeted Clay Travis, founder of Outkick.com. “Ron Desantis [sic] The USF tells kids not to wear masks because they do nothing and now is the time to stop all political theater. “

Radio host and former CIA analyst Buck Sexton tweeted, “This is the right attitude towards wearing a mask.”

The state of Florida has recorded a number of tourists despite media fears about it

“GovRonDeSantis Absolutely right, “tweeted Jenna Ellis, Trump’s former legal adviser.

Many liberals on Twitter have expressed frustration with the clip Accused Destiny’s spokeswoman Christina Pushao told Gadget Clock that the governor’s reprimand for the students was not an incident.

“The kids laughed when he said that,” Pusha told Gadget Clock. “They knew he was not disappointed with them but because of peer pressure around the school mask.”

“As the governor said, ‘you can wear these if you want,'” Pusha added. “But there is no evidence that masks make any difference. It has long been clear and the data have informed our state official’s guidelines.”

Pusha continued, “Following Florida, the CDC has stopped advising even for most Americans to wear masks. After 2 years of mixed messages from health authorities and the media, the governor wants to make sure everyone is aware of the information and information so they can feel safe.” And comfortable without a mask. “