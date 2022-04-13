DeSantis calls Democrats in DC ‘hypocrites’ over COVID rules



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced Democrats in Washington, D.C., for pushing the “COVID theater” for two years in recent weeks to be infected with the coronavirus, some members of the Biden administration who attended an elite Washington dinner.

“Some people will say, ‘Oh, they’re hypocrites.’ Yes they are, but it is not a problem, “Dissentis told a news conference in South Florida on Tuesday.

“The point is, if they think their policies are really necessary and these mitigation is really effective, they will comply,” Desantis added. “They don’t accept it because they know it’s all about politics and control.”

Desantis has faced strong criticism from Democrats and liberal media pundits for imposing the COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandate for his reluctance and for lifting emergency restrictions much sooner than in the Blue State. Without naming names, he called on Democrats who fled to Florida during the winter months.

Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19

“If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who ran away from their own policy to come to our free state, I would be ready for life,” Dissentis said.

According to Business Insider, Democratic representatives Eric Sowellwell and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were seen without masks on Miami Beach during the winter holidays, and the Democratic Governors Association also held a retreat in Palm Beach in February.

Dissent’s comments came amid a serious coronavirus outbreak in DC, which erupted from the Reggie White-tie Gridiron Dinner with about 630 guests, including members of Congress, cabinet and media, for the first time since the April 2 epidemic. – Many of them have been seen mixing without masks at marquee events.

Desantis promises to dump dumpsters in Biden’s home state of Delaware, Florida

Among those who tested positive after the event – those who needed the vaccine – were Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raymondo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Main, Jamal Simmons, Vice President’s Communications Director, Republican Adam. Schiff, D-Calif, Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister, Michael LaRosa, press secretary to First Lady Jill Biden, and Tom Wilsack, agriculture secretary.

Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif also tested positive last week.

As the epidemic began, Pelosi quickly backed the mask mandate by imposing fines on their violating lawmakers, social distance, and proxy votes in the House of Representatives. However, with the widespread availability of vaccines and boosters, restrictions have been relaxed in recent months on all Congressmen to mark President Biden’s first official State of the Union address.

On Tuesday, Dissentis advocated for its relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

“I want to make it very clear that as long as I sit in that chair, no Floridian will be restricted, compelled or locked down in any possible way,” Desantis said.