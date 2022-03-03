DeSantis declares wife Casey officially ‘cancer-free’ after battle with breast cancer



Florida Govt. Ron Descentis On Thursday, his wife Cassie made an announcement about successful breast cancer treatment.

DeSantis posted a video thanking people for sending their thoughts and prayers to his family after his wife was diagnosed, saying surgery and treatment had made his wife “cancer-free”.

“Thank you for doing this,” Desantis told his family about the thoughts and prayers. “It lifted his spirits, it made a tremendous difference.”

Desantis has announced that his wife Casey has undergone chemo treatment for breast cancer

DeSantis also sent a message of encouragement to women battling breast cancer, saying they could “overcome it.” His wife first revealed her diagnosis in October last year.

Casey shared the video on Thursday and released a tweet encouraging other women with breast cancer to continue fighting.

“There is no word to express how grateful, grateful and humble I am to hear the word cancer-free,” said the First Lady of Florida. Wrote. “Know that those who are fighting have hope. Have faith and be strong.”