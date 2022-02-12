World

DeSantis says parents should have the right to sue school districts that ‘flouted law’ by mandating masks

12 seconds ago
Florida Govt. Ron Descentis Opposed legislation that would deprive Musk of funds to implement the mandate, and instead suggested that parents should have the right to sue for the harm that Musking has done to their children.

“Instead of taking money that could punish a teacher or student for the actions of some union-regulated school board members, my point of view would be – let’s not do that,” Desantis told a news conference Friday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. . “But what you can do is that in Florida, any parent whose child was illegally masked this year, in any of those districts, should have the right to sue if their child has a negative impact.”

Florida Gov. Ron Descent sat down with Gadget Clock Digital to discuss the position of Trump and the Republican Party.

Desantis condemns big technology and media for ‘whitewashing’ genocidal Olympics, says Biden weak in China

DeSantis added that students who have speech problems, mental problems or physical problems as a result of the mask should be able to sue school districts that have “violated the law.”

“If the legislature goes that route, I think it will be very useful,” Desantis said. “It would strike a good balance between punishing politicians who have violated the law but not doing so in a way that would deprive ham-handed and some innocent school children of the ability to participate in certain programs.”

Florida Gov. Ron Descentis speaks at a press conference in November 2021.

(Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dissentis was referring to a Florida House budget proposal for 2022-23 called “putting parents first” that could take $ 200 million from school districts that impose strict mask orders.

Desantis, First Lady promises to ‘change the word’ on children’s mental health, keep politics out of classroom

Florida State Representative Randy Fine, who chairs the PreK-12 Appropriations subcommittee, said the money will be redistributed as “prizes” to districts that follow state masking rules.

A child wearing a face mask arrives at school during the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in Manhattan Borough, New York City, New York, USA, January 5, 2022.

(Reuters / Carlo Allegri)

Fine says he agrees with Descentis’s statement.

“He just offered another way to do it,” Fine said in an interview. “The approach he is proposing could cost as much as 200 million.”

