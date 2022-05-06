DeSantis signs $1.2B tax-break package targeting gas, diapers, kids’ clothing



Florida Gov. Ron Descentis has signed into law a hefty tax relief bill, hoping the seasonal reduction parade will protect Floridians’ bank accounts from rising prices.

Dissentis signed a comprehensive relief package Thursday in Oklahoma, Florida. The bill is expected to save the state’s citizens about $ 1.1 billion in purchases, including diapers, clothing, gas and more. The governor blamed President Biden’s administration for the inflation, proudly saying the new tax break would be the latest step in the fight against increased spending.

“I think we’ve done more than any other state to take action against the Biden-Flash headwinds to comfort our citizens,” Desantis said.

The U.S. adds jobs as inflation continues to rise

“This is actually the largest tax relief in the history of the state of Florida – the 1.2 billion tax relief package,” DeSantis added.

Discounts will be fragmented in the coming financial year with specific dates allotted for different products. Holidays will include post-school sales tax holidays from July 25 to August 7, when school supplies and children’s clothing will be marked as tax-free. A similar window slot has been set up for the state’s motor fuel tax holiday in October, and a special “tool time” week in September focused on home improvement purchases.

“The 2022 Florida Legislature has passed, and the governor has signed into law the Descentis Act, nine sales tax holidays or temporary exemptions and one motor fuel tax exemption,” the Florida Department of Revenue announced in a calendar for the upcoming tax break.

Other tax holidays include: children’s books, disaster preparedness, Independence Week, diapers and clothing, appliances, and house tightening.

The tax break for infants and children’s clothing, diapers and Energy Star appliances will last a full year.

Tax breaks on home hardening, home reinforcement and safety updates, will last a full two years.

“During this tax exemption period, retail sales of impact-resistant doors, impact-resistant garage doors and impact-resistant windows for commercial or non-commercial use will not be taxed,” the Revenue Department announced.

Micah Medenberg and Alison Cider of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.