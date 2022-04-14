DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law



Republican Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has signed into law a law banning abortion in the last 15 weeks.

The law only allows abortions before 15 weeks in situations involving “severe fetal abnormalities” and makes no exceptions for rape or incest. The law limits the time it takes to legalize abortion to nine weeks, as abortion was previously prohibited in the state within 24 weeks.

DeSantis stressed that the law is not the only aspect of its pro-life agenda, adding that the bill allocates funds to increase the number of child mortality review boards across Florida.

Controversial issues alongside the Supreme Court Commission Study

“If you look at what we’ve done this week, we’re promoting paternity in Florida,” Desantis said. “We want our children to have a father at home. We want the father to be present and take responsibility. The most important thing you can do is take care of your children.”

Numerous pro-life activists joined Descentis at the Bill Signing event. Some activists have shared abortion stories that they regret, while others have adopted children who survived the abortion attempt.

“There are two types of people who have managed to get me to talk,” said Heather Gral-Barwick, who said she had an abortion at the age of 21. “Women who say abortion does not cause emotional distress, and women who have had abortions in their 70s and testify that they are now able to tell about themselves and the regrets they have been feeling for over 40 years.”

“I made a mistake that I can’t change, but I can let others learn from my mistake,” he added.

The law is expected to take effect on July 1.

The six-week abortion ban in Texas has prompted Descent’s move. Mississippi banned 15-week abortions last year. Both Mississippi law and Texas law have been challenged in the Supreme Court.

While the Supreme Court allowed the Texas ban to remain in effect when deciding the case, it is a controversial decision in itself.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor protested against her colleagues’ decision in December to allow the ban to remain in effect.

“The cooling effect is almost complete, with pregnant women in Texas being deprived of virtually all opportunities to have abortion care in their home state after the sixth week of their pregnancy,” she said of the law.

“The court instead hides behind a wooden text of Young, sewing out-of-context quotes on a cover for failing to act decisively,” he argued.