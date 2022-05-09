DeSantis signs bill designating statewide Victims of Communism Day



Florida Gov. Ron Desantis announced Monday that he is signing into law his state designating November 7 as Victims of Communism Day.

DeSantis has announced a 25 million fundraiser for the renovation of Miami’s Freedom Tower, which was built in 1925 and once served as a Cuban aid center for those fleeing communism.

“Respecting the victims of communist rule and teaching our students about that atrocity is the best way to ensure that history does not repeat itself,” Desantis said in a statement.

“Through HB 395 and the funds announced today, we guarantee that our students will preserve and not forget the history and experiences of those who fled the communist regime. Stay as a beach. “

The bill calls on Florida public schools to provide at least 45 minutes of dedicated class instruction for high school students to observe the holidays and for U.S. government class holidays beginning in the 2023-24 school year. The directive should be on issues including “Mao Zedong and the Cultural Revolution, Joseph Stalin and the Soviet system, Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution, Vladimir Lenin and the Russian Revolution, Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge and Nicholas Maduro and the Chavismo government”. Went through

The law is part of the Democratic Party and responds to the pride of far-left ideology held in academia. Desantis, meanwhile, says those who have fled the communist country do not want to return to the United States.

“Perhaps the number of Marxists in college faculties in the United States is greater than in all of Eastern Europe,” Desantis told a news conference Monday. “They don’t want to go back to communism.”