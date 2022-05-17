DeSantis signs bill making it illegal to protest in front of an individual’s home



Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed a bill Monday that makes it illegal to protest at an individual’s residence, citing protesters who’ve demonstrated exterior the houses of a number of Supreme Court docket judges in latest weeks.

Below the brand new regulation, protesters can solely be arrested in the event that they ignore a regulation enforcement officer’s order to disperse.

In an announcement on Monday, Dissentis mentioned, “It’s inappropriate to ship unruly crowds to personal residences, as we now have seen with the outraged crowd in front of the Supreme Court docket justices’ homes.”

“This bill will present safety to these dwelling in residential communities and I’m glad to have it signed into regulation.”

The Senate failed to move the bill to assure entry to abortion nationwide

Violators could be charged with second-degree misdemeanors and face fines of up to $ 500 and up to 60 days in jail.

A gaggle of protesters gathered exterior the home of a Supreme Court docket decide after a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito that overturned Rowe v. Wade was leaked to Politico earlier this month.

The Senate unanimously handed the Supreme Court docket Police Parity Act final week, which would supply 24-hour safety to judges and their households, however the Home has not but voted on it.

Alito’s leaked draft doesn’t characterize the courtroom’s remaining opinion and should change earlier than a rule is issued after the deadline.