DeSantis slams WHCA and calls Trevor Noah’s claim about him during dinner a ‘lie’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Florida Gov. Ron Descentis said Monday that despite Trevor Noah’s repeated remarks at a White House press dinner on Saturday night where the comedian said Descentis was present, it was a “lie” and he had no interest in the show.

Noah joked a lot about the cost of dissent during his performance, saying at one point that “Ron descent is here” and looking at the audience as if he were drawing his attention to the governor himself.

The White House correspondents’ dinner is back after a two-year hiatus

“I’ll never be in it. I have no interest in it,” Descentis said when asked about Noah’s remarks on Monday. Press conference. “I don’t see it, I don’t care what they do, but when that invitation was turned down in my office, they advertised it to me. It’s a lie.”

DeSantis called on the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) as a whole to “tell them how important they are, that they are somehow paragon of truth, and yet they are lying about something that is easily verified.”

Biden returns to White House correspondents’ dinner – there are issues with the president’s humor

Noah’s joke about Desantis began with his rumored presidential ambition.

“My favorite one, Ron Desantis, is here. Oh man, I’m really surprised he found the time,” Noah said, pointing to the crowd, as if at the governor’s behest. “You know he’s trying to overtake Trump for 2024. I’m watching you Ron. I’m watching you, player.”

Noah again pointed to the same spot in the crowd as he gave the punchline.

Following another joke about DeSantis, Noah pointed in the same direction again and said, “I see you, Ron.”

In another joke where he compared Descentis to former President Donald Trump, Noah turned around again and said, speaking directly to Descentis, “You’re smarter than him, you’re smarter, you can walk. Ramp down.”

After another joke about Desantis, Noah pointed in the same direction and said, “My man!”

The WHCA exploded to go with DeSantis.

“The idea that I would ever leave is false, and why they would try to perpetuate a lie about it, I don’t know,” he said. “But I think it shows you why the cable of the people of DC, New York, is so scorned by so many Americans. I think it’s a reputation it deserved.”