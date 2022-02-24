DeSantis targets Biden at CPAC speech in Orlando



Orlando, Florida – Florida Gov. Ron Desantis has shown his anti-lockdown credentials and repeatedly targeted President Biden for calling on a conservative crowd to “wear the full armor of God” to fight the progressive agenda.

“I can tell you there’s a colleague who just hates Florida, and his name is Joe Biden,” DeSantis argued in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, when he addressed an acceptable crowd on the opening day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The oldest and largest annual gathering of conservative leaders and workers.

The Conservative governor has seen his popularity rise among Republican voters in his state and across the country over the past two years, thanks to his combative pushback against the Covidavirus-19 ban in the coronavirus, the world’s worst epidemic of the century.

“We have protected the rights of the people, we have protected the jobs of the people and we have ensured that every child in the state of Florida has the opportunity to go to school individually,” said Desantis. “Sunshine has won independence in the kingdom.”

And he targeted countries like Canada and Australia, which created stricter restrictions on the fight against COVID.

“If Florida hadn’t shown the way, this country could have looked like Canada or Australia,” he insisted. “We grant independence from time to time. You shouldn’t have done that after two years.”

Aiming at the president, Desantis complained that “he is always criticizing us, always trying to take pot shots in Florida … he doesn’t like Florida, and he doesn’t like me because we stand for him.”

A speech full of plenty of red meat that received loud applause from the audience, the governor once again protested against the critical race theory, and what he claimed was a “storm of lies” published by the mainstream media to defend Biden.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his speech just hours after launching a military strike on neighboring Ukraine, which has sparked the deadliest conflict in Europe in decades. But the governor did not mention the global crisis in his speech.

But his repeated attacks on Biden will surely create more speculation that Desantis – who is running for re-election this year – is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Dissentis – who has been a potential bidder in 2024 and has repeatedly questioned whether former President Donald Trump will run in the election if he launches a campaign – did not mention possible national aspirations for the future in his speech.

