DeSantis warns migrants bused from Texas to DC: ‘Do not come to Florida. Life will not be easy for you’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Florida Gov. Ron Descentis is warning immigrants not to come to his state when a bus full of immigrants from Texas who were dropped off at the U.S. Capital planned to go to Miami.

A bus carrying 23 immigrants from Texas unloaded at the foot of the US Capitol on Wednesday morning as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new plan to address federal immigration policy during the ongoing border crisis.

The immigrants told Gadget Clock that they were probably planning to travel to Miami, Florida by train. The bus journey, operated by the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), has ended in DC and is no longer running in Florida, so immigrants will have to find their own way in the southern states.

However, Desantis is taking issue with the fact that immigrants are planning to move to Sunshine State, sending a clear message: “Don’t come.”

The first Texas bus stopped off the U.S. Capitol block in Washington, DC

“For those who have entered the country illegally, a fair warning: do not come to Florida. Life will not be easy for you, because even if our federal government and other states win, we will not be forced to comply with immigration laws in this country,” DeSantis told Gadget Clock Digital exclusively.

“For those who have entered the country illegally, a fair warning: do not come to Florida. Life will not be easy for you, because even if our federal government and other states win, we will not be forced to comply with immigration laws in this country,” said a statement obtained by Gadget Clock Digital. Dissentis says.

“Florida is not a sanctuary state, and our social programs are designed to serve the citizens of our state. The governor will protect the sovereignty of the state of Florida,” the governor continued.

Desantis also accused the Biden administration of encouraging migrants to “dangerous trek” and of putting their physical health at risk in order to put their lives at the hands of human traffickers.

“If you have come here illegally, you have suffered a great loss at the hands of the Biden administration. They have encouraged you to trek dangerously, often to the point of extreme physical distress for you and your family. Dangerous coyotes and human traffickers. “

“There is a legal process for obtaining full American citizenship, which is an essential part of America’s commitment. In Florida, we will uphold the law,” Dissentis concluded.

At about 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the immigrant bus pulled away from the US Capitol building. Gadget Clock learned that they came from the Del Rio sector of Texas after coming to the United States from Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Immigrants take selfies after crossing the border into the United States

After the arrival of the bus in Washington, D.C., the individuals disembarked one by one except for the family unit who had left together. They checked in with the officers and they wore cutouts before letting them know they could go. The team consisted of 19 men and four women, including three small children.

TDEM said it sent buses to border communities over the weekend where they coordinated with authorities to identify these migrants. The agency added that each bus has the capacity and supplies to transport 40 freed immigrants from the Texas community to Washington, DC.

“As the federal government keeps a close eye on the border crisis, the state of Texas will remain steadfast in its efforts to fill vacancies and keep Texans safe,” Abbott said in a press release Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie told Gadget Clock’ Jackie Heinrich on Wednesday that all of the immigrants are in the immigration process and that it is “good” that Texas is helping them reach their final destination.

“These are all immigrants who have been processed by the CBP and they are free to travel. So it’s nice that the state of Texas is helping them get to their final destination because they are waiting and the results of their immigration process. And they’re all in the immigration process.”

“By allowing immigrants to live in Washington, D.C., the Biden administration will be able to more quickly meet the needs of the people we allow to cross the border,” Abbott said Wednesday. “Texas does not have to bear the brunt of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our borders.”

Abbott’s office confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital that a second immigrant bus is currently en route to DC

Gadget Clock’ Lucas Tomlinson and Ron Blazer contributed to this report.