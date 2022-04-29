DeSantis: ‘We will be fighting back’ against Biden disinformation board, won’t let him ‘get away’ with it



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Florida Gov. Ron Descentis has vowed to fight the Biden administration’s recent move to establish a “disinformation governance board” to fight Internet “confusion” by mid-November.

“Obviously, our whole policy is that the country that was founded on you cannot have a true ministry in this country,” the Florida Republican told a news conference Friday. “So let’s get real here, let’s make sure we’re doing something to benefit Floridians and Americans, but we’re not going to let Biden get away with it.”

McCarthy urges Biden to dismiss misleading board: ‘Orvillean Ministry of Truth’

“We will fight back,” DeSantis added.

Dissentis Press Secretary Christina Pushao told Gadget Clock Digital that her office is “closely monitoring” the “unprecedented threat” from the board to assess how “the most effective way to protect the constitutional rights of Floridians.”

Pushbacks from DeSantis come across as Republicans across the country slammed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on board of Biden administration To testify On Wednesday, the “threat” of online confusion will “bring wealth”.

Biden breaks silence over disinformation board formation after buying Twitter: ‘uncomfortable’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the party, which has spent years campaigning for Russia’s collusion deception, suppressed the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and equated parents with terrorists, believes it is credible to control your speech. Tweet Friday. “Biden must immediately abandon his plan to create an Orwellian ministry of truth.”

Many conservatives have also criticized the timing of the board’s formation. The move was announced just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter, saying he wanted to implement a system focused on freedom of speech, after speaking publicly on multiple occasions.

“They did not need a ‘disinformation governance board’ before @ Elnmask Threatens their control over the narrative, “Republican Congressman Troy Nehles tweeted.

Critics have also pointed to extreme politicization Comments In support of the Democrats, the board’s executive director, Nina Jankovic, has in the past commented on the legitimacy of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Responding to Republican criticism of the board on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said, “It seems that the purpose of the board is to prevent confusion and misinformation among different communities in the country.” “I’m not sure who opposes that effort.”