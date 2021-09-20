Description Matching Gabrielle Petito Was Found in the Wyoming Camping Area

Human remains believed to belong to Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito were found on the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, the FBI said, an area her family previously said was the last place they knew. She was driving with him. They went on a cross-country trip as a fiancé.

The remains were found exclusively in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest, a remote, alpine landscape with shimmering lakes, towering mountains, and more than 200 miles of trails that draws millions of visitors each year. National Park Service.

The camping area, which is not in a developed campground facility and lacks services such as drinking water and garbage removal, is popular with campers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The site also offers views of the Tetons.

Ms. Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said he and Ms. Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, last spoke with Ms. Petito on a FaceTime call on August 23 or 24. During that call, they learned that Ms. Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundry, were leaving Utah and heading to Grand Teton National Park.