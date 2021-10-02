Descriptor of ISIS video sent to US to face terrorism charge

Although Mr Khalifa downplayed his contributions to Islamic State in interviews, prosecutors and the FBI clarified that he was a “key figure” within the Islamic State media unit, which he joined in April 2014. An FBI agent called him “essential” because of his fluency in Arabic and English and that he was in charge of Islamic State’s “English media section”, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors said he assisted in the translation and description of about 15 videos created and distributed by Islamic State. The two most “impressive and highly violent” propaganda videos, prosecutors said, were “Flames of War: The Battle Has Just Begun” and “Flames of War II: Until the Last Hour.” The first was delivered in September 2014 and the second in November 2017.

According to court documents, Mr. Khalifa was not just a preacher but was engaged in fighting. Prosecutors said that in the days before his capture by Syrian democratic forces, he threw “grenades against opposing fighters”.

FBI agents interviewed Mr Khalifa in March 2019, just months after he was caught. He said he was inspired to visit Syria after watching videos of the Syrian government and listening to lectures in English by Anwar al-Awlaki, the leading voice of al Qaeda, who was killed in a drone strike years ago.

In an email received by the FBI in August 2013, Mr Khalifa told a close relative that he had gone to Syria, not Egypt, as the relative had been led to believe, to fight. “I came here to join the mujahideen fighting against Bashar and the Syrian army,” he wrote.

The FBI said Mr Khalifa flew to Turkey and then used a smuggler to enter Syria. He joined a battalion led by Georgian terrorist Omar al-Shishani. He received military training and participated in fighting against Syrian government forces in the Aleppo countryside. Around November 2013, he joined the Islamic State, taking an oath of allegiance to its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The FBI said that as a member of the Islamic State, he was known as “Abu Ridwan al-Kanadi” and “Abu Muthanna al-Muhajir”.

Mr Khalifa thought he would be sent to an Islamic State training camp, but was instead recruited to join the media unit. The FBI said Khalifa’s recruitment to the media unit would mark a period of nearly five years in which he would “become a key figure in ISIS’s English-language propaganda creation and distribution operations.”