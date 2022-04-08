Deshaun Watson accusers add negligence claims to civil lawsuits: report



At least two women who have filed a civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session have reportedly added negligence and gross negligence to their filing.

The women allege Watson’s behavior was intentional, and according to USA Today, the Cleveland Browns quarterback now “gives the plaintiff” reasonable care. ” The women complained that Watson was aware of his own sexual orientation and did nothing to address it during the massage session.

Watson has denied all claims in about two dozen civil lawsuits against him, in addition to acting intentionally. He has been charged with aggravated robbery and assault. Two women have filed sexual harassment charges against him. Two grand juries in Texas have denied any wrongdoing to Watson.

Attorney Tony Buzzby for each of the 22 women told USA Today that more women would add neglect and extreme neglect to their suits.

“Desan Watson has denied that he acted intentionally; we strongly believe that we will prove that he did,” Buzzby told the paper. “We have also added a claim for negligence to allow a jury to assess liability for unreasonable and unreasonable conduct. This claim is another means by which the jury can assess liability and damages against it. We will probably add this claim for the majority of cases. . “

An attorney for Watson objected to the request, but Judge Rabia Sultan dismissed Kolia’s objection.

On Tuesday, Collier ruled that Watson must say he had sex with 18 massage therapists who supported him after criminal charges last year. He had 30 days to comply and would have to provide other information about the history of his massage from 2019 onwards, including any language of his contract with his former team Houston Texans.

Watson was transferred to the Browns shortly after the first grand jury cleared him of criminal charges.

He said in his first press conference last month, “I have never in my life abused or disrespected or harassed any woman. I have not done anything that people are complaining about.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.