Deshaun Watson accusers sitting down for interview with HBO



HBO Actual Sports activities is interviewing Bryant Gamble, plenty of girls accused of sexually abusing new Cleveland Browns quarterback Desan Watson, the community introduced in a press launch.

The HBO program will air on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Per The Spoon: “Of their ‘first nationwide TV interview’, these girls sat down with broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien to debate their allegations towards the NFL quarterback.”

Houston acquired Watson after a season in a commerce with the Texans. As our Alejandro Avila Riley, Watson started interviewing NFL investigators after being accused of sexual harassment by greater than 20 girls.

Browns’ Dishan Watson first meets with NFL investigators: report

Watson was cleared of legal expenses by a grand jury earlier this yr, however remains to be dealing with a number of civil circumstances in addition to attainable penalties by the NFL.

In line with HBO, the ladies interviewed “shared particulars of their alleged abuse and shared their responses” to Watson’s settlement with Browns, a deal that will pay her $ 230 million.