Sports

Deshaun Watson accusers sitting down for interview with HBO

18 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Deshaun Watson accusers sitting down for interview with HBO
Written by admin
Deshaun Watson accusers sitting down for interview with HBO

Deshaun Watson accusers sitting down for interview with HBO

NewYou possibly can take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

HBO Actual Sports activities is interviewing Bryant Gamble, plenty of girls accused of sexually abusing new Cleveland Browns quarterback Desan Watson, the community introduced in a press launch.

The HBO program will air on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, new quarterback Desaun Watson, center and head coach Kevin Stefansky poses for a photo during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility in Berria, Ohio, on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Cleveland Browns normal supervisor Andrew Berry, left, new quarterback Desaun Watson, middle and head coach Kevin Stefansky poses for a photograph throughout a information convention on the NFL soccer group’s coaching facility in Berria, Ohio, on Friday, March 25, 2022.
(AP Photograph / Ron Schwann)

Per The Spoon: “Of their ‘first nationwide TV interview’, these girls sat down with broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien to debate their allegations towards the NFL quarterback.”

Cleanland Browns quarterback Desan Watson spoke at his press conference on March 25, 2022, when he was introduced to the Cleveland Browns at the Crosscountry Mortgage Campus in Beria, Ohio.

Cleanland Browns quarterback Desan Watson spoke at his press convention on March 25, 2022, when he was launched to the Cleveland Browns on the Crosscountry Mortgage Campus in Beria, Ohio.
(Nick Camet / Getty Pictures)

Houston acquired Watson after a season in a commerce with the Texans. As our Alejandro Avila Riley, Watson started interviewing NFL investigators after being accused of sexual harassment by greater than 20 girls.

Browns’ Dishan Watson first meets with NFL investigators: report

Watson was cleared of legal expenses by a grand jury earlier this yr, however remains to be dealing with a number of civil circumstances in addition to attainable penalties by the NFL.

Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson # 4 went off the field after a 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on December 27, 2020.

Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson # 4 went off the sphere after a 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on December 27, 2020.
(Carmen Mandato / Getty Pictures)

READ Also  COPA AMERICA: Pele's magic of Lionel Messi in Brazil, creates history; Argentina will take on Ecuador in the quarter finals

In line with HBO, the ladies interviewed “shared particulars of their alleged abuse and shared their responses” to Watson’s settlement with Browns, a deal that will pay her $ 230 million.

#Deshaun #Watson #accusers #sitting #interview #HBO

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment