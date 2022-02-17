Sports

Deshaun Watson adds Vikings and Bucs to destination list

13 seconds ago
by admin
Deshaun Watson adds Vikings and Bucs to destination list
Deshaun Watson adds Vikings and Bucs to destination list

Deshaun Watson adds Vikings and Bucs to destination list

The Buccaneers and Vikings are on Watson’s radar.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Chat at Super Bowl Week suggested that Watson would consider waiving his no-trade clause for both Tampa Bay and Minnesota.

“The Texan quarterback, who spent 2021 seasons on the team’s active list but did not play, began evaluating the potential fit for his services in 2022, with Buchanan and the Vikings among the teams on his radar,” Fowler reported.

In the August 2, 2021 file photo, Texan quarterback Desaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston.

Twenty-two women, in four different states, have filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual harassment or misconduct. And since a court has not yet ruled on Watson’s legal issues, the NFL is waiting for him to rule. Most likely, Watson could miss half of the 2022 season with 8-game suspension.

In Houston, the Texans want to complete a deal immediately, says new head coach Louie Smith.

“As soon as possible,” Smith Watson said when asked about the story. “I’m not running away from the question, but as soon as possible. There are some things to take care of before playing the football part. We’re patient, we’ve waited a whole year and I just feel like this offseason, it’s over and we’ll fix it and It will be good for both sides, whatever. “

Houston Texas defensive coordinator Lovi Smith against the Indianapolis Colts at the NRG Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Fowler added that the Texans could begin trade talks with the teams on March 16 at the start of the new league year.

During the NFL’s trade deadline in November, Watson saw dolphins as his preferred destination. However, the Dolphins have since fired Brian Flores, for whom Watson wanted to play, and quarterback Tua seems to be committed to TagoVilloar.

Houston Texan quarterback Desan Watson (4) sits on the turf after losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston on Sunday, December 6, 2020. (AP Photo / David J. Philip)

Because of Watson’s no-trade clause, other parties in the quarterback market need to convince both Watson and Texan that they are the best trading partners. These groups include the Eagles, Panthers, Broncos and Cents.

Assuming Tom Brady Actually Retired, Bucs is Watson’s best option on the field. It doesn’t stop.

