Deshaun Watson adds Vikings and Bucs to destination list



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Buccaneers and Vikings are on Watson’s radar.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Chat at Super Bowl Week suggested that Watson would consider waiving his no-trade clause for both Tampa Bay and Minnesota.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“The Texan quarterback, who spent 2021 seasons on the team’s active list but did not play, began evaluating the potential fit for his services in 2022, with Buchanan and the Vikings among the teams on his radar,” Fowler reported.

Twenty-two women, in four different states, have filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual harassment or misconduct. And since a court has not yet ruled on Watson’s legal issues, the NFL is waiting for him to rule. Most likely, Watson could miss half of the 2022 season with 8-game suspension.

In Houston, the Texans want to complete a deal immediately, says new head coach Louie Smith.

“As soon as possible,” Smith Watson said when asked about the story. “I’m not running away from the question, but as soon as possible. There are some things to take care of before playing the football part. We’re patient, we’ve waited a whole year and I just feel like this offseason, it’s over and we’ll fix it and It will be good for both sides, whatever. “

Fowler added that the Texans could begin trade talks with the teams on March 16 at the start of the new league year.

During the NFL’s trade deadline in November, Watson saw dolphins as his preferred destination. However, the Dolphins have since fired Brian Flores, for whom Watson wanted to play, and quarterback Tua seems to be committed to TagoVilloar.

Because of Watson’s no-trade clause, other parties in the quarterback market need to convince both Watson and Texan that they are the best trading partners. These groups include the Eagles, Panthers, Broncos and Cents.

Assuming Tom Brady Actually Retired, Bucs is Watson’s best option on the field. It doesn’t stop.