Deshaun Watson situation still remains day-to-day for Texans, GM says

1 day ago
Desaun Watson’s future with the Houston Texans is still in the air as the quarterback is still rumored to be in the transaction while potential allegations of sexual harassment against him hang.

On Tuesday, Houston general manager Nick Caserio was asked if there were any updates on Quarterback’s status.

Houston Texan general manager Nick Caserio answers media questions during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

Houston Texan general manager Nick Caserio answers media questions during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
(Zach Bolinger / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I would say that situation, we talked about it with our group, we were there every day to manage it,” Caserio said. “Once the information becomes more relevant or relevant, we’ll handle it accordingly. The right thing has always been done by the Houston Texan organization since my visit and we’re going to continue to do it here.”

Casserio said there was no pressure on Watson’s hesitant body – even less so when the season went into high gear.

Texan quarterback Desan Watson leaves the field before the Tennessee Titans play in Houston on January 3, 2021.

Texan quarterback Desan Watson leaves the field before the Tennessee Titans play in Houston on January 3, 2021.
(AP Photo / Eric Christian Smith, file)

“I think the only strain is the discussion that you all did. You probably spent more time on it than we did, I think. Once the season started, our focus was on our team going back to last season and just preparing on a weekly basis. “So we’re trying to control the things that we can control. I would say our players have done a great job focusing on the tasks ahead of them from week to week, for which the opponents are getting ready,” Caserio told reporters.

“We’re somehow transformed into the 2022 season, so we’re excited about Lovie (Smith) and the staff he puts in. We’re going to take one by one one day, we’ll take control of what we can. Start doing it and try to do the best you can. “

Watson has faced more than 20 sexual harassment allegations from massage therapists over the past few years.

Texans' Desaun Watson responds to a penalty while playing for the New England Patriots at the NRG Stadium in Houston on November 22, 2020.

Texans’ Desaun Watson responds to a penalty while playing for the New England Patriots at the NRG Stadium in Houston on November 22, 2020.
(Carmen Mandato / Getty Images)

According to ESPN, a Houston judge ruled last month that Quarterback could face questioning under oath in at least nine of the 22 civil cases against him. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said the Harris County District Attorney may decide by April 1 whether criminal charges will be reduced.

