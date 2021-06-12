‘Desi dads are all same’: Father’s reply to daughter on getting a job wins the internet, netizens say relatable

‘Desi dads are all identical’: Father’s reply to daughter on getting a job wins the web, netizens say relatable



Rising up overseas in a desi family is sort of totally different, with dad and mom setting a distinctive algorithm and excessive expectations — and it’s not simple to fulfill desi dad and mom. A working example is of a younger girl, who just lately broke the joyous information to her household that she obtained a job. But it surely was her father’s reply that has left netizens laughing out loud.

A Twitter person, Neha (@ughneha), who lives in Toronto, Canada shared a screenshot of her household group’s WhatsApp chat. After sharing the information that she obtained a job, the younger girl expressed her gratitude by saying: “Couldn’t have carried out it with out you guys, love you [sic]”.

Whereas one often might anticipate a congratulatory message as a following textual content, it didn’t occur right here. The truth is, reacting to the her message, her father shortly responded saying, “Chill out Neha, you haven’t received the Oscar [sic]. The identify by which the father’s quantity was saved suggests, he’s from Pakistan.

Seeing her father’s reply, the girl shared the screenshot on-line and the tweet went viral not solely on the microblogging web site — the place it obtained over 4 lakh likes — but in addition on different platforms as properly, with most saying they will completely relate to it.

instructed my dad i obtained a new job and that is his response? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8rROnxI3wH — neha (@ughneha) June 7, 2021

Desi individuals round the world immediately may relate to her father’s response and mentioned they are no stranger to such savage or sarcastic reply. Whereas lauding her father’s sense of humour, many mentioned that belief immigrant dad and mom to hold their kids humble and grounded. Many additionally highlighted that almost all fathers are not fairly good at expressing their feeling properly and infrequently resort to curt replies however inside our tremendous proud.

