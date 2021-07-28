Design Museum Hopes 11th Director’s the Charm

Since 2013, directors have walked through the revolving door of the Museum of Arts and Design at 2 Columbus Circle with surprising vision and speed. One director lasted five months, suddenly resigning to pursue what he described as a commitment to “the fate of humanism and democracy.” His successor lasted for two years, pushing the museum towards what some employees called an “identity crisis” by emphasizing technology over design in the programming of exhibitions. Board members intervened after employees complained about his management style, and he resigned.

Enter Timothy R. Rodgers, the museum’s 11th director in eight years (including six acting). Trustees say they depend on Rodgers, a seasoned director who recently left the Phoenix Art Museum, to run the design museum after a turbulent year of pandemic cuts and executive resignations.

“We wanted someone who can truly be our future,” said Michael Dweck, the museum’s treasurer, who led the search for a new director. “I understand the stakes are high given the perceived churn rate we’ve had.”