Designer who helped shape modern India, Gir Sarabhai dies at 97

Jeera Sarabhai, an architect, designer, curator and historian who helped establish some of the most important design institutions in postcolonial India, helping them shape generations of designers, artists and craftspeople, died in Ahmedabad on July 15. I died at his home. The western Indian state of Gujarat. She was 97 years old.

His death was confirmed by his nephew Suhrid Sarabhai.

As a young woman, Ms. Sarabhai met the world’s top modernist designers and architects – Frank Lloyd Wright, Le Corbusier, Louis Kahn, B.

He and his brother Gautam Sarabhai trained under Wright at his estate in Taliesin, Wisconsin, and were part of the team that worked on Wright’s spiral design for the Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan. (While in New York, he befriended composer John Cage, who tutored his musician sister, Geeta.)

Ms. Sarabhai returned with her brother to a newly independent India in the late 1940s and found that the country needed designers who could combine the traditional with the modern. He worked on several projects, designing modernist residential buildings and collecting Indian textiles.