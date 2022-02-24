Despite 2 straight losses, Rutgers ready for NCAA run



After 31 years of coaching, Steve Pickel is looking forward to the time when he will be able to roll a basketball on the court, sit back and watch the Rutgers win after the game.

The 54-year-old Scarlett Knights coach started laughing as the word came out of her mouth on Thursday. He almost remembered his team playing at the Big Ten conference.

The league is packed with some of the best teams in Division I. Five Big Ten teams are currently in the AP Top 25, and Michigan State and the Rutgers (16-11, 10-7) have received almost enough votes. No one has won them all in the polls this past week.

Rutgers featured six out of seven games against ranked teams at the end of a three-week buzz-saw schedule.

Notably, the Scarlet Knights used the run to push themselves into the picture of the NCAA Tournament. They lost to the ranked opponent in four straight overs before losing to the now-number one. 4 Sunday in Purdue and Wednesday in Michigan. The next number 13 is Wisconsin Saturday at home.

“I don’t know of anyone in the history of college basketball who has played six ranked teams in seven games,” Pikeel said Thursday. “I mean, these teams are not just ranking. They’re in the top 15. It’s not just the top 25. It’s the top 15.”

Although the recent run was dazzling, after going 16-11 last season and going to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991, many expected something good from the Scarlet Knights. Tenth-seeded Rutgers knocked out No. 7 pick Clemson. The No. 2 pick had a nine-point lead over Houston before falling 63-60 in the first round and second round. The Cougars have reached the last four.

Guard Geo Baker and forward Ron Harper Jr. are back this season, but the Scarlet Knights are still battling early. Playing six games without Baker, they lost to Dipple, Lafayette and Eumas and were pushed by others.

“At the beginning of the year, we lost one possession game,” Pickiel said. “That’s what we were going through. We thought we were pretty good but this year we have to prove it again. They thought last year was going to happen again and we didn’t play as you should.”

The turnaround began this month after an overtime loss on northwestern roads. This is Rutgers’ third defeat in four games, with a two-point victory over last-placed Nebraska.

The Scottish Nights weren’t even in the NCAA bubble at the time.

This was followed by Michigan State No. 13, Ohio State No. 16, Wisconsin No. 14 and Illinois No. 12 at home, a team that beat the Scarlet Knights by 35 points at the start of the season.

Those rankings have changed, but it made the Rutgers first Division I team in 2019-20, winning four games in a row since Michigan State. It has given the Scottish Knights a 5-2 record against a ranked opponent this season, including a win at the then-number one. Pardu after the boiler makers reached the top for the first time.

Run took a toll. The Rotgers lost to No. 5 Purdue on Sunday and lost 71-62 to Michigan on Wednesday.

“I said some teams are good and some teams are bad,” Pickiel said. “I’m grateful that these guys decided to get better. We can play anyone. Yes, but in our league too, we can lose to anyone when you’re not right.”

In addition to Harper (15.7 points) and Baker (11.9), the Rutgers are deep. Paul Mulkahi recently averaged 17 points and Athletic Big Man Cliff Omorui did much better, averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. Caleb McConnell is the league’s best defensive player, averaging a conference-high 2.3 steel.

For now, Pikeel is concentrating on facing Wisconsin again in a brief change. His team returned from Michigan at 1 a.m. Thursday and his three players had classes at 8 p.m.

“I had to fight from day one,” Pickiel said. “That’s all I know, and you’re going to have some great wins. You could have some tough defeats. You have to keep going, get better and have faith in your boys.”