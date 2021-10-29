despite being ill rjd leader lalu prasad yadav addressed election rally in bihar assembly bypoll election

Voting will be held on October 30 for the by-elections to two seats of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. During the campaigning in this by-election, all the political parties of Bihar also threw their strength. Not only this, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was away from Bihar due to ill health for a long time, also came to campaign in favor of his candidate. Despite drinking less than a liter of water a day, he made a ruckus in the election fray.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was recuperating outside Bihar for some time due to suffering from serious ailments like kidney, heart and BP. The doctor has asked him to drink less than a liter of water a day. Due to these reasons, the possibility of him not coming to Bihar was also being expressed. But ignoring all the possibilities, he returned to Bihar from Delhi recently and on Wednesday also came to campaign in favor of his candidate.

On Wednesday, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who reached Tarapur to campaign in favor of RJD candidate, attacked from BJP to Nitish Kumar fiercely. Lalu said that he hugged Nitish Kumar but he did not come out of any use. He had said that he will support those who get special status. Bihar has not got special status till now. At the same time, he said that in the last election, the people had made Tejashwi the Chief Minister but he formed the government by cheating.

Apart from this, he also went to campaign in favor of RJD candidate from Kusheshwar seat on Wednesday. Despite not being well, Lalu Yadav addressed the people in his old style. The enthusiasm of RJD supporters was not diminishing after seeing Lalu Yadav among them after a long time. Lalu Prasad Yadav along with his son Tejashwi Yadav had come to campaign in both the constituencies.

Let us inform that Lalu Prasad is living with his family at his residence in Patna after about 41 months. He was in Delhi with his daughter Misa Bharti for the last 6 months and before that he was serving a sentence in the fodder scam case. In view of the health of Lalu Prasad, various arrangements have been made separately at his Patna residence. A quiet room has been arranged for them and at the same time they are constantly living under the supervision of the doctor.