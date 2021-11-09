Despite being old fashioned these features make Reliance JioPhone Next special

The JioPhone Next smartphone has the feature of capturing a photo of any document and translating it into your language on the lines of Google Lens.

Reliance has launched the world’s cheapest Android smartphone JioPhone Next. Which you can buy for only Rs 6499. At the same time, many such features will be available in this smartphone which you do not get in other smartphones. Which make JioPhone Next smartphone quite different in this segment. At the same time, there are many such features in this smartphone which are missing which other companies are giving. Let’s know about all such features….

Photo translate mode will be available in JioPhone Next – Jio has prepared this smartphone in collaboration with Google. Due to which this smartphone has the feature of capturing the photo of any document on the lines of Google Lens and translate it into your language. Along with this, you can also listen to the captured text in your own language.

JOTG support will be available in ioPhone Next – Usually, companies do not provide OTG support in this range of smartphones. But you will get this in JioPhone Next smartphone. With which you can easily watch music, movies, web series by putting pen drive in the smartphone. Along with this, you will also get 32GB of storage in this smartphone. In which you can save video, audio, photo and text content.

JioPhone Next will get focus mode – With the help of this feature, you can easily use the apps you need. Whereas if some apps are bothering you. So you can turn off notifications of selected apps with the help of this mode. Apart from this, you will also get bedtime mode in the clock of this smartphone. Which can monitor sleep time and screen time.

JioPhone Next does not have the hassle of typing by hand – Reliance has prepared this smartphone on Pragati Dew. Due to which features like voice typing, one hand mode, glide typing, personal dictionary are available in the keyboard. Along with this, users can easily type with the help of the phone’s Live Transcribe app. In such a situation, you will no longer have to type with the keyboard.

Digital Well Being – In JioPhone Next, you will get Digital Well Being on the lines of Samsung A70. With the help of which you can find out which app you have used for how many hours or how long the screen was on for this app. In this, you will also get the feature of do-not-disturb. Parental lock has also been given in the phone for the safety of children.

JDrawbacks of ioPhone Next – Despite getting many great features in this smartphone, there are many flaws. As in JioPhone Next, you will not get features like fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Apart from this, the battery pack in this smartphone has also been given only 3500mAh. Which is available in other phones of this segment up to 5000mAh.