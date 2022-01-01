Despite being upset with marriage Dimple Kapadia did not give divorce to Rajesh Khanna know what was the reason

Actress Dimple Kapadia was very upset in her marriage but even after that she did not divorce Rajesh Khanna.

The marriage of Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia has always been in the news. Rajesh Khanna and Dimple became closer after separating from Anju Mahendru. When Dimple Kapadia stepped into Bollywood, she was only 16 years old. Bobby was her first film with Rishi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Dimple fell in love with Rajesh Khanna and married Rajesh, 15 years older than her. However, after some time their marriage got into trouble. The reason for this was that Rajesh did not want Dimple to continue working in films.

Troubled by the relationship: After separating from Rajesh Khanna, news started coming about Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol’s relationship. According to reports, on one hand where both loved each other, on the other hand Sunny Deol did not want to divorce his wife. It is said that Dimple was very disappointed with this decision of Sunny. At the same time, despite being upset in her marriage, she did not even divorce her husband Rajesh Khanna.

Rumors of Dimple and Sunny Deol’s relationship: Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol have worked together in many hit films like ‘Arjun’, ‘Manzil-Manzil’, ‘Aag Ka Gola’, ‘Gunah’ and ‘Narasimha’. There were also reports of both of them being in love while working in these films. While both never said anything publicly about their relationship. Sunny’s ex-girlfriend Amrita Singh had confirmed that Dimple was in a relationship with Sunny.

Amrita Singh said: Amrita had said in one of her interviews that, Dimple Kapadia had told her that she had nothing to lose and most importantly, she found the boy she wanted. He also said that Dimple had said ‘What if we are not together? When you have already lived a life together, you are happy with a relationship that is status quo’.

During that time it was also rumored that Dimple Kapadia and Sunny were so close that Dimple’s daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna used to call Sunny as ‘Chhote Papa’. At the same time, when Dimple’s sister Simple Kapadia died in 2009, Sunny was with her.