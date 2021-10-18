Despite boycott of UP assembly deputy speaker election by Congress MLA Aditi Singh cast her vote

Voting was held for the Deputy Speaker in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday. Congress had announced to boycott this election. But despite this, MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar seat, Aditi Singh broke the party line and reached to vote.

Aditi Singh, who became MLA after winning the Rae Bareli Sadar seat on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, has adopted a rebellious attitude against her own party for some time. There has also been speculation about his joining the BJP many times. Even in the Deputy Speaker election of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, he once again adopted a rebellious attitude and cast his vote even after the Congress party boycotted the election.

Akhilesh Singh, father of MLA Aditi Singh, had also been a five-time MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar seat. He had also become an MLA several times on a Congress ticket, but later he left the path of Congress after the relationship deteriorated. After the death of Akhilesh Singh in the year 2019, Aditi Singh has distanced herself from the Congress. Not only this, on many occasions she has openly spoken against the Congress.

Due to his openly speaking against the Congress, there has been speculation many times that he would join the BJP. Although Aditi Singh has never opened her cards on this. Aditi Singh’s husband Angad Singh is also a Congress MLA from Punjab. Both were married in November 2019. Both have become MLAs for the first time in 2017.

BJP-backed Nitin Agarwal won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker election held on Monday. Nitin Agarwal defeated Samajwadi Party MLA Narendra Singh Verma. Of the total 368 votes cast, Nitin Agarwal got 304 and Narendra Singh Verma got 60 votes. The remaining four votes were declared invalid.