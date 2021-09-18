Despite Censorship and Bad Internet, Cuban Podcasts Are Booming

No subject is off limits.

El Enzambre provided detailed coverage of the remarkable anti-government protests in Cuba on July 11 and the harsh criticism of the brutal crackdown that followed.

The hosts also dissected the dismal state of the health care system as Covid-19 cases on the island soared, with the government attempting to allow some private sector activities, such as garage sales, and reading tea leaves. . The future of Washington’s relationship with Havana.

Each episode includes a short, humorous, scripted drama, a segment called History Without Hysteria, and a lengthy talk that focuses on the issues that Cuba has been debating on social media for the past few days.

“The aim was to create a conversation like you would on any street corner in Cuba,” Mr Condis said. “But we only provide verified facts, because it means a lot to us that we never give false information.”

Mr Condis said he refrained from using what he saw as unnecessarily polarizing language, avoiding, for example, referring to the Cuban government as a dictatorship. The hosts do not take lightly the relative freedom they have enjoyed in criticizing the government. After all, Cuba does not have press freedom laws and critical journalists are often subject to harassment and home detention.

“At any time they can go to war with us and take us off the air,” Mr Kondis said.

If anyone is pushing the boundaries, it is Ms. Sanchez, an ardent critic of the government who first gained prominence as a technology adopter in 2007, when she wrote a crude and lyrical blog about life on the island. started.

In December 2018, when Cuban telecommunications company Etecsa began offering data plans for smartphones, Ms. Sanchez saw an opportunity to expand the reach of her journalism, which was previously available in the form of an emailed newsletter and a PDF file. was distributed in.