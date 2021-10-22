Despite CM Yogi warning land mafia fearless in UP, woman buried herself in the ground

The woman said that until action is not taken against the land mafia, she will not take food and water. After this the administration swung into action.

In UP, on the one hand, CM Yogi was giving a speech that a bulldozer would be run on the chest of the mafia, while on the other hand a woman in Agra was trying to take samadhi after getting upset with the land mafia. The woman had buried herself in the ground till her neck and out of the ground only her head was visible.

The woman said that until action is not taken against the land mafia, she will not take food and water. When the video of the woman went viral on social media, there was a stir in the administration and on the orders of ADM City, the officials immediately went to the spot.

The woman’s name is Premlata and she hails from Baipur village of Sikandra. He has accused many people including retired Colonel Surendra Singh of his village that these people do not allow him to work in the field and want to take over the farm.

Twitter user Bhavani Shankar Jeena (@Bhabanisankar02) posted this video. He wrote that the woman took samadhi after being troubled by the land mafia.

There are also allegations that Kanungo and Lekhpal got the woman’s field given to the other side by wrong measurement, due to which the aggrieved woman tried to take samadhi on Friday. The woman said that after her death, her children should also be buried.

According to the information received, the woman has been explained and the woman has been given the possession of the field after re-measurement of the field. In this matter, the Tehsildar of the area says that the team is investigating the matter.

Let us inform that in a program in Lucknow on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that there is rule of law in the state. The mafia knows that if someone in the BJP government takes possession of the poor’s land, a bulldozer will hit his chest.

In the Backward Classes Representative Conference held in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that if the BJP government is there in the state, then no one will dare to incite riots. No goon, mafia and professional criminal will be able to forcibly take possession of someone’s property, if he does, then the state government’s bulldozer will be seen running on his chest.