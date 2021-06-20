Despite earning crores, these stars live in a rented house

New Delhi. Bollywood stars earn crores of rupees through their films. In such a situation, their lifestyle is also luxury. The stars have a collection of expensive vehicles. They live in luxurious bungalows and flats. Many people come from outside to try their luck in Mumbai. Some get success and some people have to struggle hard. Many stars coming from outside have bought their house in Mumbai but there are many stars who live in rented house even after earning crores.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is counted among the top actresses of Bollywood. She has been ruling the industry for years. She charges crores of rupees for a film. Katrina has been living in Mumbai for the last 17 years. But till now he has not bought his own house. She lives on rent with her sister Isabel in Andheri West. According to reports, she pays Rs 15 lakh as rent.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The name of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is also included in this list. She was living in a rented house in Bandra area of ​​Mumbai for the last several years. Now recently Jacqueline has rented Priyanka Chopra’s Juhu flat. According to the reports, Jacqueline pays a whopping rent of Rs 6.78 lakh per month.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been living in Mumbai for the last 25 years. Initially he did not get success but today he is a part of big films. He charges crores of rupees for a film. But despite this, Nawazuddin has not bought his house yet.

Raj Kumar Rao

Actor Rajkumar Rao is not interested in any identity today. He too has been in Bollywood for a long time. But till now he too has not bought his own house in Mumbai. He lives with his girlfriend Patralekha in the luxury apartment of Oberoi Spring in Andheri. He pays rent of lakhs of rupees per month.

Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone also charges a huge amount for a film. But till now she was living on rent only. But recently he bought a 4,365 sq ft apartment for Rs 16 crore. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also bought a house next to his house. In this way both have become neighbors.

