Despite PM Modi’s warning, 9 MPs were absent from the Lok Sabha, the Chief Whip said – this is worrying, now the list will be made daily

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning, 9 BJP MPs did not attend the Lok Sabha on Monday. The House listed all the Starred Questions for oral answer. The 14 questions were not taken as supplementary as the members against whom the questions were listed were absent, including nine from the BJP.

These listed questions were related to nine departments including Finance, Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Tourism, Culture and Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Due to the absence of so many members, the Speaker took up 20 questions listed for oral answers before 11.45. Opposition MPs protested in the Well of the House demanding resignation of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, after which the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken strong objection to the absence of several BJP members from Parliament. In the Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Narendra Modi had given a blunt advice to all his MPs. He told the MPs who were missing from the house that you change yourself or else we will change.

On Monday, BJP whip chief Rakesh Singh in Lok Sabha, who was not present to take his own question, said the party has taken the matter of absence of MPs seriously. Speaking to The Indian Express, Rakesh Singh said, “Members come and remain present in the House when an important bill is introduced. But it is true that the members should be present in the House full time because the people have chosen them for that.

Rakesh Singh said, “He should be in the House regularly, especially when the Prime Minister has advised us to be present in the House diligently. We are keeping an eye on it. Parliamentary Affairs Minister and I are trying to find a solution.”

Rakesh Singh said that he was in the House but had left for some work just before his name was called. Rakesh Singh said, “I immediately went back but by then my number was out. I requested the speaker, but it is a practice that if the speaker misses out on naming the names, he doesn’t get a chance. I have not been absent for any day in this session.