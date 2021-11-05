Despite several attempts, the marriage could not be saved; Arbaaz Khan gave this answer to Kareena on the question of divorce from Malaika

Actor Arbaaz Khan had said about his marriage in an interview with Kareena Kapoor that I had tried a lot to save it. But this could not happen.

The film ‘Dabangg’ proved to be a milestone in the career of superstar Salman Khan. Released in the year 2010, this film was first offered to Arbaaz Khan, not Salman. Later Arbaaz Khan made ex-wife Malaika Arora its producer. But after 7 years, such news related to Malaika and Arbaaz’s relationship came out, which surprised everyone. Malaika and Arbaaz parted ways in the year 2017.

Actress Kareena Kapoor had asked Arbaaz Khan such a question in an interview that he had gone into a flashback and told that he had also tried his best to save his marriage. Arbaaz Khan was asked by Kareena, ‘Someone has said on social media that Arbaaz has become a open bull after divorce. I don’t know about this.’ In response, Arbaaz says, ‘Now the relationship of 21 years is over and there is truth in its words, so I did not mind this question either.’

Arbaaz further says, ‘There was a time when I was trying a lot to save my marriage. I was not the only one in this. Malaika also tried a lot for this. At one point I felt that nothing can happen now and we both should move on in our lives. But it’s not like I had become like an open bull. But there is some truth in the question that I was thinking so.

It was very difficult to tell the son: Arbaaz had told, ‘The atmosphere of our house was continuously deteriorating. My son was constantly living in that environment so it was not difficult to tell him about such things. But sometimes you have to take such decisions. Which can make the life of two people better. I never fought for my son. Because I believe that only a mother can take care of her son well. It is said that children already know everything, so the same thing happened with my son.

Let us tell you, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married in the year 1998. Once both were counted among the power couples of Bollywood. But suddenly both of them separated in 2017. Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.